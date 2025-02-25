Apple’s leaked Face ID doorbell might use MagSafe and integrate with AirPods Pro 3

After teasing that AirTag 2 might be released soon, leaker Kosutami on X hints at a new smart home product: a MagSafe-compatible doorbell. In a few posts, the leaker wrote, “There’s something Apple ringing on your door,” followed by, “More hint: MagSafe on your door, it rings.”

They also say, “You can hear from next-generation AirPods Pro.” While all those hints lack more details, Bloomberg recently reported that a Face ID doorbell could be coming soon.

While it’s unclear when or even if Apple will launch the doorbell, a Face ID doorbell would change how home security works. It would be even cooler than smart locks that let you unlock the door with an iPhone or a wearable. The door would recognize your face and let you in as easily as unlocking your iPhone with Face ID.

A video doorbell with Face ID support seems like the kind of product that Apple would have to develop in this context. It would leverage some of Apple’s best features, including the secure 3D authentication algorithm and the strong privacy and security of Apple’s ecosystem. Gurman says the doorbell would protect consumer data using Apple’s upcoming Proxima chipset and its secure enclave feature.

The work on the Face ID doorbell is said to be in the early stages. If Apple decides to proceed with it, it might launch the product before the end of 2025. Gurman also says Apple may decide against selling the product under its own brand and partner with Logitech or Belkin.

If that turns out to be accurate, Kosutami gives us another hint that it might support MagSafe. Interestingly enough is the fact that it could integrate with AirPods Pro 3. Rumors so far are still vague despite the imminent support of heart rate measuring. Still, with Apple focusing on the hearing aid market and greatly improving its H-series chips, it’s possible that the perfect smart home ecosystem would announce when someone knocked at your door if you’re wearing AirPods.

Despite Gurman’s report, we still have to wait and see if Kosutami or another leak will give us more details on Apple’s future smart home projects. That said, the company has been working on several new smart home devices.