Apple might have teased a major AirPods Pro 3 feature

With the recently announced Powerbeats Pro 2, we can’t help but wonder if Apple plans to add a similar sensor to the upcoming AirPods Pro 3. So far, everything leads us to believe it does.

Reports about Apple planning to add health features to AirPods aren’t new. Just last year, the company introduced hearing aid features for AirPods Pro 2. With these earbuds, you can take a hearing test and use AirPods as your hearing device.

In December, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple wanted to measure a user’s heart rate with the AirPods. Now that Beats has just unveiled its latest earbuds and BGR has reviewed Powerbeats Pro 2 heart rate measurement, we know that not only will AirPods Pro 3 feature it, but it’s definitely going to be even more precise.

A body temperature sensor is another function we might see on AirPods Pro 3 or a future iteration. Since Apple has been rumored to be working on AirPods with cameras for this purpose, it’s possible that the next generation might have even more health capabilities added to it.

The heart rate sensor on the Powerbeats Pro 2 Image source: José Adorno for BGR

That said, users will have to wait much longer before Apple releases new AirPods. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is “still many months away” from releasing AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate measurement. These earbuds could be made available as soon as the second half of 2025, but there’s still a possibility that this product will get delayed until 2026.

Besides rumors of a heart rate monitor, we’ve seen other AirPod Pro 3 rumors point to improved audio performance, a new H3 chip, more robust water and dust resistance, more seamless integration with the Vision Pro, and improved battery life. One feature we can likely look forward to is improved Active Noise Cancellation.

As always, BGR will keep bringing the latest information we discover about future Apple products.