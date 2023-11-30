Apple will begin producing and packaging some Apple Silicon chips in the US

Today, Apple announced that some of its most advanced silicon production and packaging are coming to the United States thanks to a partnership with Amkor, which will manufacture and pack the company’s chips in a facility in Peoria, Arizona.

According to a press release, Amkor will package Apple Silicon produced at the nearby TSMC factory, where Apple is also the largest customer. It’s important to note this factory is expected to produce 4nm chips by 2024, which means M1, M2, A15, and A16 Bionic processors are among the chips Apple might make in US territory.

“Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’ll continue to expand our investment here in the United States,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple silicon has unlocked new levels of performance for our users, enabling them to do things they could never do before, and we are thrilled that Apple silicon will soon be produced and packaged in Arizona.”

Apple says it has worked with Amkor for over a decade packaging chips used extensively in all Apple products. “With a shared desire to manufacture in the US, Apple and Amkor developed plans to build the largest outsourced advanced packaging facility in America,” says the press release. Amkor will invest around $2 billion in the project, employing more than 2,000 people.

This investment in advanced manufacturing is part of Apple’s commitment made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years. The company says it’s on pace to meet its target through direct spending with American suppliers, data center investments, capital expenditures in the US, and other domestic spending.

Although the company doesn’t say which chips will be produced here, we may see some Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, and even Apple Vision Pro chips manufactured and packed in the US.