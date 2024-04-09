Apple Watch Series 10 leak shows big battery improvement thanks to this change

A new leak regarding Apple Watch Series 10 shows that this wearable might have big battery improvements thanks to Apple’s improved display technology for its smartwatches. According to the Korean outlet The Elec, Apple might apply a new LTPO-TFT technology for the Apple Watch.

This display can lower the power consumption of the current screen available with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Even though the company might have scrapped plans to produce in-house microLED, its OLED focus can still improve the usability of next-gen Apple Watches.

If this Apple Watch Series 10 leak is accurate, this means this technology could also be applied to future iPhone models, as Cupertino usually tests new display features with the Apple Watch and then adds them to the iPhone.

The complex LTPO TFT method will be produced by LG Display and Japan’s JDI. The report says Samsung Display might join the Apple Watch supply chain for next year’s model, as Samsung hasn’t applied the new LTPO OLED technology yet.

Besides that, there are several leaks regarding the Apple Watch Series 10. The most notorious is a big design change expected for this model, making Apple Watch bands no longer retro-compatible. If the rumor is true, this design change will allow thinner Watches while increasing battery life.

If Apple can add this new display technology and more battery, we might have a big jump in how long users can wear the watch without charging it.

In addition, X user KosutamiSan, who is an Apple collector and also a leaker with a good record track, has posted that “the connectors for the next generation of Apple Watch has completely redesigned… Literally, if you have old bands now, just sell it.”

While Apple has offered its Apple Watch customers band retro compatibility for over ten years, we expected the company to eventually change the connectors for a new experience. Although some users will be disappointed if this change happens, it’s important to remember that all tech products face major changes.

Below, BGR has the latest rumors and leaks about the Apple Watch Series 10.