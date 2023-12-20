Apple Watch Series 10 design leak has one big problem: Your old bands are all useless

We are nine months away from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 announcement. With this release, we expect great things from Apple, as it will mark ten years since the first Apple Watch became available to customers.

While we have already heard reports about new features and design changes, X user KosutamiSan, who is an Apple collector and also a leaker with a good record track, has posted that “the connectors for the next generation of Apple Watch has completely redesigned… Literally, if you have old bands now, just sell it.”

Since this isn’t the first time we have heard about Apple’s plans to redesign the Apple Watch Series 10, we understand there’s a higher possibility of this actually happening. In addition, KosutamiSan has offered X users great insights into Apple prototypes and upcoming products.

That said, for the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has previously mentioned that Apple plans a major overhaul for this smartwatch. The company could be working on a thinner case for the Apple Watch Series 10 by changing the mechanism for connecting bands.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

People familiar with the matter told Gurman that the way Apple engineered the bands takes a lot of space, and it could be remade to add a bigger battery or other internal components. That said, Cupertino is considering a magnetic band attachment system, which would end retro compatibility with older bands but could bring other improvements.

While Apple has offered its Apple Watch customers band retro compatibility for over ten years, we were expecting that the company would eventually change the connectors for a new experience. Although some users will be disappointed if this change happens, it’s important to remember that all tech products face major changes.

For the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, Apple didn’t change the connector but offered an all-screen design, Face ID technology, and a new stainless steel finish. That said, the company makes us buy new cases almost yearly, while the iPhone has changed its connectors twice since it was first announced in 2007.

That said, the Apple Watch Series 10 may offer a major overhaul, and we might have to say goodbye to all the bands we have collected throughout the years.