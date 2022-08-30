Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about the new Apple Watch model so far

The Apple Watch Series 8 is on the way, and while it may not radically change the overall design and functionality of the device, it’s expected to bring at least some changes to the lineup. But perhaps a more radical change to the Apple Watch will come from the heavily rumored new Apple Watch Pro — or the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to bring with it a number of changes in design, and potentially some awesome new features. It’s been rumored for some time now — and could serve as the hiking watch that Apple fans have always wanted.

Here’s everything we know about the Apple Watch Pro so far.

Apple Watch Pro design

Perhaps one of the biggest differences between the standard Apple Watch models and the Apple Watch Pro will be its design. Why? Well, the Apple Watch Pro will reportedly be built for more rugged use, taking on the Garmins of the world.

Now, exactly how it will be more rugged remains to be seen, and we haven’t seen any leaked images of the device yet. The device will reportedly be built with stronger body materials and may end up being built from titanium, instead of aluminum. And, it may have more shatter-resistant glass — though it’s possible that could make it more prone to scratches.

It’s possible that the flat Apple Watch that was rumored to be the Apple Watch Series 7 will end up being the Apple Watch Pro. Jon Prosser leaked this flat-edged design last year, as seen below.

The Apple Watch Pro won’t just look different — it may be bigger too. According to rumors, the device may be up to 7% larger than the existing largest Apple Watch model. That means it may have a display of up to an impressive 2 inches.

Despite some early rumors, it seems as though the Apple Watch Pro will not offer a circular design, instead retaining the rectangular design that the Apple Watch has become known for. The device will most likely also retain the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown.

Apple Watch Pro features and fitness tracking

According to most rumors, the Apple Watch Pro will mostly come with the same features as the standard Apple Watch. That’s to say, it will still have most of the same sensors.

That includes the new skin temperature sensor, which is rumored for an appearance on the Apple Watch Series 8. And, the previously available sensors like the heart monitor, SpO2 monitor, and more. Under the hood, the device will run on the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, which will likely be called the S8 chip. It remains to be seen how much more powerful this chip is compared to the S7 chip, if at all.

It’s possible that Apple will continue to differentiate the Pro models for the Apple Watch over time. For example, next year, the Pro model may get more features that don’t come to the Apple Watch Series 9. We’ll have to wait and see.

If Apple is planning to release an Apple Watch Pro at some point this year, it’s most likely that the device will launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple’s “Far Out” hardware event on September 7. We expect that Apple will put the device up for pre-order that following Friday, with a full consumer release the Friday after that.

According to Mac Otakara, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 “Pro” will feature a larger 47mm size and a flat display. This model is expected to start at a higher price close to $1000 pic.twitter.com/9MmBhkewFA — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 28, 2022

The pricing for the device also has yet to be revealed, but one rumor suggests it won’t be cheap, according to a rumor from Twitter user Apple Hub, the device may have a price tag close to $1,000.