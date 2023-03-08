Apple spring event likely won’t happen, but here’s when to expect new product releases

After two years of consecutive spring events, it seems Apple won’t hold a keynote during March or April 2023. One of the reasons is the recently-announced yellow iPhone 14 alongside new spring colors for cases, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag accessories.

In addition, other products that could perfectly fit the keynote, such as the M2 Mac mini and higher-end MacBook Pro models, were also already revealed, giving Apple little to announce before the long-anticipated WWDC keynote.

So, if Apple isn’t holding a spring event, what’s left for the company to announce before WWDC 2023? Here’s what we know and when to expect new product releases

New MacBook Air models with M3 chip

2022 MacBook Air Design. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expect Apple to introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air. According to Young, Apple is already producing the 15.5-inch display for this MacBook, meaning the company is aiming at an April release.

In addition, recent reports by Bloomberg and 9to5Mac show that not only Apple is readying M3 Macs as the company could unveil a 13-inch and a 15-inch MacBook Air from late spring to summer – during WWDC.

Entry-level MacBook Pro

The M1-powered MacBook Pro that launched in November 2020. Image source: Apple Inc.

If the MacBook Air is getting the M3 chip soon, Apple is also readying an M3 MacBook Pro. While the company just unveiled the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro, it wouldn’t be a problem for the Cupertino firm to introduce an entry-level model with the M3 chip, as it would continue to have the same design with the Touch Bar, a 720p webcam, and only USB-C ports.

Apple silicon Mac Pro

Image source: Apple Inc.

Last year, during the Peek Performance spring event, Apple teased it was working on an all-new Mac Pro with custom silicon. With no news regarding this product after that, it could likely be released in the first semester of the year.

The Mac Pro is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor and the M2 Ultra chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards. Unfortunately, it will likely not feature user-upgradeable RAM as it will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard. It could be released in the coming months, but not later than the WWDC keynote.

Reality One headset

Apple mixed reality glasses render – side view. Image source: Ian Zelbo

If Apple held a spring event, the Reality One headset could be unveiled in this keynote. Unfortunately, Gurman says Apple won’t announce this product until WWDC. Like the Apple Watch or the first iPhone, Apple will likely announce the product and release it a few months later.