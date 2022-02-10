Apple releases iOS 15.3.1 with important security updates for your iPhone

It’s been just over two weeks since Apple rolled out iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 on iPhone and iPad. We’re all anxiously awaiting iOS 15.4, which should introduce a number of exciting new features. But before that, another important update has arrived. On Thursday, Apple seeded iOS 15.3.1 to the general public.

Apple says that the update “provides important security updates for your iPhone and fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding.” More specifically, there was a problem with WebKit that was leaving iPhone owners vulnerable to malicious web content. As always, we highly recommend updating to the latest software as soon as possible. And that’s especially true when urgent security fixes are involved.

Which devices work with the latest update?

iOS 15.3.1 is now available on supported iPhones. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15.3.1 profile

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. We’ll walk you through it.

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an iPhone update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!