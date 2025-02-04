Apple promotes AppleCare+ changes for iPhone as it raises prices

Alongside the new Apple Invites app, the Cupertino company has made another important change to its services. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has changed how customers buy AppleCare+ for their new iPhone models.

The publication reports that new users “won’t be able to pay upfront for an AppleCare+ plan at retail stores or via the AppleCare menu on the iPhone itself.” Apple will offer monthly or annual subscriptions instead while prioritizing the pricier Theft and Loss plan.

If you’re purchasing a new iPhone online, AppleCare+ will still be available as a one-time payment for two years of coverage or in monthly installments.

Gurman also reports an internal memo Apple sent its customer service staff: “Customers using an iPhone in the United States can only purchase AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss using the monthly or annual payment option. If the customer asks, AppleCare+ with recurring payments is no longer available for iPhone.”

The reason behind this decision is to “lower upfront costs and prevent future gaps in coverage.” Still, it’s important to note that not only is AppleCare+ Theft and Loss more expensive, but it’s also available in fewer countries. Currently, these are the regions where Apple offers this pricier tier:

Australia

Austria

Chile

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Ireland Japan

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Unlike the cheaper AppleCare+ subscription, the Theft and Loss option offers up to two incidents of theft or Loss coverage every 12 months. In addition, each incident is subject to a service fee or deductible. Theft and Loss coverage requires you to have Find My enabled on your device when it is lost or stolen. Find My should remain enabled, and your iPhone should remain associated with your Apple Account throughout the theft or loss claim process.

Beyond these changes, the price of the standard AppleCare‌+ plan for every iPhone model is going up by $0.50. As spotted by MacRumors, for instance, AppleCare+ for iPhone 16 now costs $10.49 per month, up from the previous monthly price of $9.99.