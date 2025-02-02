Apple customer learns the hard way that AppleCare+ doesn’t cover everything

I have always considered the AppleCare+ warranty one of the best investments when buying a new Apple product. This coverage gives me peace of mind when using my iPhone without a case because I know Apple will replace it if I accidentally damage it.

While I didn’t add AppleCare+ when I bought my M1 Pro MacBook Pro, I always consider purchasing the coverage when I upgrade any of my Apple devices. However, I wasn’t aware of something I am now, and I think you should be, too.

MacWorld spotted a Reddit thread about a MacBook Pro that is too damaged for Apple to consider replacing it with their AppleCare+ coverage. Although the Reddit post doesn’t include many details, the story is relatively straightforward.

The customer purchased AppleCare+ for their MacBook Pro, which was involved in a car accident. In this accident, their MacBook almost became Apple’s first foldable device. When taking it to the Apple Store in the Netherlands, the company told them the device was “too damaged” and couldn’t be repaired with AppleCare+.

But wait. Is there such a thing as “too damaged” for AppleCare+? Yes. Apple’s policy document is clear, as 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy spotted:

If during the Plan Term you submit a valid claim notifying Apple that the Covered Device has failed due to accidental damage from handling resulting from an unexpected and unintentional external event (e.g., drops and damages caused by liquid contact from spills) (“ADH”), Apple will, at its discretion and subject to the service fee described below, either (i) repair the defect using new or previously used genuine Apple parts that have been tested and pass Apple functional requirements, or (ii) exchange the Covered Device with a replacement product that is new or comprised of new and/or previously used genuine Apple parts and has been tested and passed Apple functional requirements.

However, Apple has a few clauses about when it might not repair your AppleCare-protected device, including:

To repair damages caused by fire, earthquake, flood, or other similar external causes (…) To repair damage, including excessive physical damage (e.g., products that have been crushed, bent or submerged in liquid), caused by reckless, abusive, willful or intentional conduct.

Since the person was involved in a car accident and the device was bent, the company probably decided their MacBook was beyond the AppleCare+ protection. Now you know even AppleCare+ has a limit on how broken your device can be for Apple to fix it.