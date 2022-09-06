Apple might introduce a cheaper Apple Watch than the SE

The Apple Watch Pro is the talk of the town when it comes to Apple Watch Series 8 leaks right now. But a last-minute report details a different Apple wearable that has flown under the radar so far. Apple will reportedly introduce an Apple Watch model that’s even cheaper than the Apple Watch SE. The model will supposedly target young consumers more than any other new Apple Watch model.

Apple should unveil three Apple Watch models on Wednesday. Most reports mention the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Pro. But The New York Times claims to have learned of another model.

The report doesn’t offer a name for the device. It only says that it’ll be cheaper than the new Apple Watch SE. The detail popped up in an article that focuses on the popularity of Apple Watches among young consumers.

An increasing number of parents take advantage of Apple’s Family Setup functionality that lets users give children an Apple Watch model with cellular connectivity that’s not tethered to an iPhone. The point here is that parents can communicate with kids and track their locations without getting them a smartphone at a young age.

Apple’s next affordable watch will cater to that category of buyers if this report is accurate.

This mysterious new affordable Apple Watch has not appeared in leaks so far. The Apple Watch Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch available right now. But the device will likely be retired once the Apple Watch Series 8 arrives. But Apple Watch Series 3 comes only in a Wi-Fi version, which makes it incompatible with Family Setup.

The cheapest Family Setup-ready Watch you can buy is the first-gen Apple Watch SE, which starts at $329 or $359, depending on the size. A cheaper Apple Watch SE model starts at $279, but that’s the Wi-Fi model that doesn’t work with Family Setup.

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether Apple introduces a new affordable Apple Watch or just keeps the first-gen Apple Watch SE in stock for at least one more year at a lower price.

Assuming the Apple Watch SE 2 stays at the same price levels as the current SE, the first-gen could get a price cut. Put differently, the first-gen Apple Watch SE could become the cheaper Apple Watch that the NYT mentions. That’s all speculation, however.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple Watch deals online right now.