Apple just accidentally leaked its new Mac mini with 5 USB-C ports

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported on Apple’s plans to start transitioning to M4 Macs by the end of the year. He claimed that in addition to new iMac and MacBook models, Apple would also reveal a new Mac mini with a “dramatic new design.” Gurman is rarely wrong, but if there were any lingering doubts, Apple might’ve just cleared them up by leaking the Mac mini model with a line of code in its software.

As spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris on Monday, a line of code in Apple software refers to a Mac mini with Apple silicon and 5 USB-C ports. That lines up perfectly with Gurman’s report, which claimed that the M4 Pro version of the Mac mini would feature five USB-C ports — “three on the back and two on the front like the Mac Studio.”

Apple has confirmed that a new Mac mini is coming and it will come with 5 USB-C ports as reported by @markgurman pic.twitter.com/p5QBQmQkfk — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 16, 2024

While there have been a few Mac mini refreshes in recent years, the design has been virtually identical since 2010. Gurman previously reported that the 2024 Mac mini would have a smaller footprint than the latest model, more in line with the Apple TV.

The reports also suggested the M4 Mac mini would be “essentially an iPad Pro in a small box.” Apple’s latest iPad Pro models are the first Cupertino devices to use Apple’s M4 chip, and their benchmarks should align with those of the new Mac mini. As for the price, Apple charges $599 for the M2 Mac mini, but it’s unclear if the new model will be more expensive.

We shouldn’t have to wait much longer to see this device in person, as Apple is reportedly set to host an event in October to announce new iPads and M4 Macs.