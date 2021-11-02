Apple is upgrading its iPhone loaner program later this week

At some point, chances are that you’re going to have to take your iPhone in for repair. Maybe you cracked the screen or perhaps your iPhone suddenly stopped turning on one day. If Apple needs to keep your phone for an extended period of time, the company will loan you an iPhone in the interim. According to MacRumors, Apple’s loaner phone is getting an upgrade. An internal memo seen by the website reveals that Apple will soon begin offering the iPhone XR as a loaner.

iPhone XR loaner coming to Apple Stores

The leaked memo reportedly says that Apple will start loaning out iPhone XR models on November 4. Apple was previously offering the iPhone 8 to customers who needed repairs.

The iPhone XR, which launched in 2018, was one of the first iPhone models with the notch. Its 6.1-inch display is a significant upgrade over the 4.7-inch display of the iPhone 8. The iPhone XR also features a more powerful A12 Bionic chip, more RAM, and a much bigger battery. The iPhone XR also has Face ID instead of Touch ID, which has proven to be even more secure.

As MacRumors explains, if an Apple Store determines that your iPhone needs to be mailed to an Apple repair center to be serviced, you will be eligible to take an iPhone XR home with you until your phone is ready to be picked up. Here are some relevant details from the loan agreement:

You acknowledge receipt of the Loaner Phone listed below which at Apple’s discretion may be new or refurbished, and agree to return it to Apple (i) no more than fourteen (14) days from the date Apple notifies you that your repaired Customer Phone is ready for pickup or (ii) upon Apple’s written request to do so (each, a “Return Date”). The Loaner Phone is offered to you while your Customer Phone listed on the Genius Bar Work Authorization is serviced by Apple. Apple will return the Customer Phone to you after service has been completed, the Loaner Device has been returned and all outstanding payments are settled.

The fact that Apple was still loaning iPhone 8 models out to customers is somewhat surprising. The oldest model that you can even buy on Apple’s website is the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE is the only model with an old-school design currently available. At least the iPhone XR has a more modern design. It should be less of an adjustment for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners.