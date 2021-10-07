Apple is making it easier for users to report scam apps on the App Store

As diligent as Apple is about keeping fraudulent apps off of its digital storefront, it simply can’t stop them all. Malicious apps find their way onto the App Store year in and year out. That’s probably why Apple has decided to recruit its own users to report scam apps on the App Store.

Apple launches feature to report scam apps

In recent days, iPhone and iPad owners had discovered that Apple had quietly revived the “Report a Problem” link for apps on the App Store. 9to5Mac pointed out this Monday that Apple had upgraded the feature as well. The first improvement is that users can now report apps even if they haven’t paid for them. Previously, users would have to pay fraudulent developers to access their apps and report them. Additionally, Apple has added a new option: “Report a scam or fraud.”

How to use the “Report a Problem” link

On Wednesday, Apple confirmed the return of the “Report a Problem” link. The company published a new post on the Apple Developer blog explaining how the feature works as well:

The App Store provides a safe and trusted place to discover apps that meet high standards for privacy, security, and content. Since its introduction, the App Store has supported a way for users to report problems with their apps and purchases, and to request refunds. Now App Store product pages on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey display a “Report a Problem“ link, so users can more easily report concerns with content they’ve purchased or downloaded. This feature is currently available for users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, and will expand to other regions over time. In addition, users worldwide can now choose from “Report a scam or fraud” and “Report offensive, abusive, or illegal content” options at reportaproblem.apple.com, and report issues with their apps, including free apps that do not offer in-app purchases. Apple’s App Review, Discovery Fraud and Live Moderation, and Financial Fraud teams investigate reported problems for signs of fraud, manipulation, abuse and other violations of the App Store Review Guidelines, and will reach out to developers to resolve issues.

Apple says that it is always looking for new ways to identify and deal with problematic apps. If Apple determines that a developer has engaged in purposeful manipulation, fraud, or abuse, it will notify them and take action. Hopefully, this will help to clean up the App Store further.