Apple files trademark for xrOS ahead of expected Reality Pro headset reveal at WWDC

We’re only a few weeks away from WWDC 2023 and it is sure looking like Apple’s new operating system for its anticipated mixed reality headset will be called “xrOS.”

Spotted by Parker Ortolani, Apple has filed a trademark application for the name “xrOS” in New Zealand. The trademark was filed by a company called Deep Dive LLC, which is believed to be a shell corporation for the company.

Apple trademarked (via a shell corp) an "xrOS" word mark in SF Pro in New Zealand just last week

The filing of the trademark application is a strong indication that Apple is planning to release its long-expected mixed reality headset at WWDC in June. The company has been rumored to be working on a VR headset for several years, and it is seeming that we will finally get our first look at the headset, and its software, at its yearly developer conference.

The name “xrOS” is a reference to extended reality, which is a term that encompasses virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. It is possible that Apple’s VR headset will support all three types of extended reality experiences. The trademark application also specifies that the name “xrOS” will be used in conjunction with Apple’s proprietary San Francisco Pro font — not a surprise, but a further indication that the headset is coming.

The trademark being filed follows a range of other rumors and reports about the headset and its operating system. We are expecting the first headset released by the company to be called Reality Pro and cost upwards of $3000. Apple is rumored to release a cheaper version coming within a few years called Reality One. It’s unclear what that headset will cost, however.

The operating system is expected to be largely drawn from iOS, but introduce a new interaction method and some interesting experiences for FaceTime calls, reading, entertainment, and more.

