Apple employee’s viral TikTok highlights a key iPhone feature you need to know

An Apple employee went viral on TikTok a few days ago by explaining an essential iPhone security feature that every user should be aware of. Paris Campbell was answering a message from an iPhone user whose iPhone had been stolen. The thieves tried to convince the victim to remove the Activation Lock feature that made her iPhone unusable and unsellable. They tried to scare the victim into thinking her data was at risk.

Campbell’s clip went viral as soon as she had posted it. It’s topping 7.5 million views at the time of writing. Also, it got Campbell in trouble with her employer, as Apple wanted her to remove the clip.

What is Activation Lock on iPhone?

We often talk about iPhone security and privacy, two core features of the device that Apple keeps improving. And there are plenty of things to improve both aspects while using an Apple device. But perhaps the most important thing you must do on your iPhone to keep it secure is sign into your Apple ID and have the Find My feature enabled.

That might not seem like a big deal. But combined with a strong screen password, it can ensure that your data stays safe if your device is lost or stolen.

Moreover, the thieves will not be able to reset the handset and reactivate it without your password. And they can’t sell it on the black market.

With that in mind, you should ignore anyone contacting you with threats to expose your data from the iPhone they stole from you. As long as it’s password-protected and activation-locked, you can remotely wipe the data. And you can rest knowing the thieves can’t sell it.

Campbell’s explained this security feature in detail in the viral TikTok clip below.

The unexpected side effect

Despite describing a great iPhone, iPad, and Mac security feature to reassure a customer, Apple did not appreciate Campbell’s identifying herself as an Apple employee on social media. Campbell explained the iPhone’s Activation Lock feature without mentioning that she worked for Apple explicitly. However, the hints were relatively strong.

The clip hit 5 million views on the first day. But this prompted scrutiny from Apple, according to the same Campbell. She published an additional clip on the platform a few days after the iPhone Activation Lock explainer. That’s where she provided more details about her disagreements with Apple. That video follows below, having just passed 800,000 views.

Campbell, it turns out, has quite the social media following on TikTok, with more than 440,000 people following her.

That said, every iPhone user should know about the iPhone Activation Lock feature. You’ll find additional information from Apple at this link that should help you understand and use the feature if you don’t already do.

As for Campbell’s viral videos and her career at Apple, you’ll have to follow her on TikTok to find out what happens next.

