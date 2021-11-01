Apple announces Beats Fit Pro price and release date

Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 just a few weeks ago. The new product has almost the same design as the AirPods Pro, but costs as much as the last-gen AirPods. The old AirPods got a price cut, which means the third-gen model is a mid-range option for buyers. With that in mind, the Beats Fit Pro announcement isn’t surprising. Apple confirmed recent rumors, revealing everything about the new Beats-branded wireless earphones on Monday. Like the AirPods 3, the Beats Fit Pro are a mid-range offering sitting between other wireless Beats buds that Apple sells. But unlike the new AirPods, Beats Fit Pro come with active noise cancellation support.

Beats Fit Pro earphones are official

We saw the Beats Fit Pro in leaked images just a few days ago, which hinted that the launch was imminent. The new earbuds resemble the Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones that Apple launched this summer. But unlike the Studio Buds, the Fit Pro gets wingtips at the top that let you lock the earphones into place inside the ear and ensure that they won’t fall out during regular use.

Like other Beats earphones in Apple’s lineup, the Fit Pro comes with removable tips to ensure a perfect fit. And they support active noise cancellation (ANC) like the Beats Studio Pro and the Powerbeats Pro. Also, like the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, the new Beats Fit Pro buds feature the same H1 headphone chip. And they feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Other features you’ve come to expect from AirPods and Beats headphones and earphones include Spatial Audio and Siri support (on iPhone and iPad). The Beats Fit Pro also works with Android, a feature that Apple insists on in the announcement.

Finally, the Beats Fit Pro battery life is in line with expectations. The buds offer 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. You get an extra hour of playback if you turn ANC off. The case delivers an additional 18 hours of life with ANC on. Fast Fuel charging gives you 1 hour of playback for five minutes of charging.

Price and release date

The AirPods 3 costs $179, which is $50 more expensive than the AirPods 2 and $70 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. The Beat Fit Pro costs $199.99, or $50 more expensive than the Studio Buds and $50 more affordable than the Powerbeats Pro. Whether it’s AirPods or Beats earphones, you’ll find plenty of discounts from time to time, but these are the default prices for all these Apple-made wireless earbuds.

The Fit Pro comes in Black, White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple. All of them are available to purchase at this link. The preorders will ship to your door by Friday, November 5th, when they launch in stores.

Apple’s short Beats Fit Pro presentation follows below: