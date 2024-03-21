If you use Alexa, get these earbuds instead of AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the planet, as most of our readers know. There are also several AirPods deals right now that can save you some money. Even with those discounts, however, you shouldn’t get any new AirPods model if you’re an Amazon Alexa user.

You probably love using Alexa in your house to answer questions, play music, control smart home devices, and more. It’s such an important tool in our everyday lives now. But did you know that the fun doesn’t have to stop once you leave your house? Amazon makes earbuds that rival AirPods called Echo Buds, and they let you take Alexa with you everywhere you go. Right now also happens to be the perfect time to check them out, because they’re on sale at the lowest prices ever during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

I personally use AirPods Pro when I opt for earphones as opposed to over-ear headphones, and I like them a lot. But I got them mainly because I love the deep integration with the other Apple products I own.

AirPods Pro switch seamlessly from my iPhone to my Mac while I’m working. Then, when I’m done for the day, I can walk over to my couch and switch them over to my Apple TV if my husband is still working and I don’t want to bother him.

As much as I like them, however, I paid $249 for mine. They’re discounted right now, as you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals, so you can pick up a pair for a new all-time low of $179.99. But even at that discounted price, they’re still very expensive. Comparable Amazon Echo Buds, on the other hand, cost a fraction of that price.

Amazon just kicked off a new sale that drops its noise cancelling 2nd-gen Echo Buds to the best prices ever. Deals start at $54.99 for the model with the regular charging case, or $74.99 for the version that comes with a wireless charging case.

These models retail for $120 and $140, respectively, so you’ll save a ton of money.

Amazon’s 2nd-get Echo Buds sound great, so you really can’t go wrong with this deal. But if you don’t care about the active noise cancelling feature, there’s another deal you should definitely check out.

In addition to those pricier models, Amazon’s newest entry-level Echo Buds are on sale with a discount. They retail for $50, but you can currently pick up a pair for $34.99.

All-new Echo Buds are similar in design to Apple’s entry-level AirPods. They have stems instead of a round design like Amazon’s older Echo Buds, and they don’t have silicon ear tips. All-new Echo Buds still offer great sound quality though, thanks to new 12mm drivers. They also offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including the charging case.

Other key features include dual mics, sweat resistance, and customizable tap controls. But the cherry on top is obviously Alexa, which you’ll now have ready and waiting in your ear no matter where you go.