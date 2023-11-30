I know what you’re thinking: there isn’t enough ad-supported content to watch on the internet. Well, Google agrees with you, and in order to satiate your bloodlust for even more ads while you watch your television, the company is rolling out some more free channels for Google TV.
In a blog post, the company announced its November update for Android. The update, which is starting to roll out today across Android phones, tablets, WearOS smartwatches, and Google TV devices, contains a bunch of new features to make messaging more fun, TV more free (with ads), and watches even smarter.
In the world of messaging, Google is rolling out new emoji combinations so you can “remix your favorite emoji and share them with friends as stickers via Gboard.” The company is also releasing a beta version of “Voice Moods,” which “adds a unique background and moving emoji theme to your voice messages. Whether you’re surprised, laughing or feeling loved, you can better express how you’re feeling in the moment.”
Messages are also getting a boost for emoji reactions. The latest beta of Reaction Effects now “sparks a full-screen animated emoji for all to see. Light up your conversations and show your friends how excited, surprised or confused you really are.”
In the world of smartwatches, WearOS is getting an upgrade to make it easier to control your smart devices from your wrist. The first update is the ability to “turn on and dock compatible smart appliances like vacuums and mops from your Wear OS smartwatch. You can also set the mood in an instant by controlling light groups for dinner, focus time, and everything in between.”
You’ll also now be able to let smart home devices know when you’re home or away by manually setting your status right from your WearOS smartwatch. If you want to bring some automation into your life, you’ll soon be able to enable Assistant Routines with a voice command from your wrist. The company said that “if you have a ‘commuting to work’ routine set-up that helps you navigate to work, check the weather and hear your day’s agenda, then at any time of day you can start that routine by saying ‘Hey Google, commuting to work.'”
The company is also adding ten more free channels to Google TV in the United States, bringing the total to over 100. If you’ve been out of the Google TV game for a bit, here’s a list of all of the free channels you can get through Google TV in the country:
- AccuWeather
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Anger Management
- Antiques Roadshow
- Are We There Yet
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Baywatch
- BBC Earth
- BBC Food
- BBC Home & Garden
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- Billiard TV
- Bounce XL
- BritBox Mysteries
- Cheddar News
- Cine Romántico
- Circle
- Classic Doctor Who
- Court TV
- Dateline 24/7
- Deal or No Deal
- Demand Africa
- Divorce Court
- DOCUMENTARY+
- Dry Bar Comedy
- DUST
- Easy Listening
- Estrella News
- Estrella TV
- FailArmy
- Family Affair Channel
- Family Feud
- FilmRise Action
- FilmRise Free Movies
- Forensic Files
- Game Show Central
- Great American Adventures
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Historias de Amor
- iHeart90s
- iHeartCountry
- IMPACT Wrestling Channel
- Impossible
- ION
- ION Mystery
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo
- Just for Laughs Gags
- Kocowa K-Drama
- Law & Crime
- Lidia’s Kitchen
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LOL Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Midsomer Murders
- MotorTrend FAST TV
- Murder She Wrote
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News NOW
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
- Newsmax
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- Paranormal Files
- PBS Antiques RoadShow
- PBS Nature
- PGA Tour
- PowerNation
- REELZ Famous & Infamous
- Remember the 80s
- Reuters Now
- Scripps News
- Shades of Black
- Sky News
- Smooth Jazz
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Naturescape
- Stingray Soul Storm
- Tastemade
- Telemundo Al Día
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- The Pet Collective
- The Price is Right – The Barker Years
- This Old House
- Today All Day
- Top Gear
- Universal Crime
- Unsolved Mysteries
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection
- Xumo Free Crime TV
- Xumo Free Movies
- Xumo Free Westerns
The update also includes easier login when using a security key, a new Assistant At a Glance shortcut on your watch face in WearOS, a new TalkBack feature that uses AI to create a description of an image and read it aloud, and the ability to take calls and access media through live captions.
All of these updates are rolling out today, so get downloading and enjoy!