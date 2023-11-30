I know what you’re thinking: there isn’t enough ad-supported content to watch on the internet. Well, Google agrees with you, and in order to satiate your bloodlust for even more ads while you watch your television, the company is rolling out some more free channels for Google TV.

In a blog post, the company announced its November update for Android. The update, which is starting to roll out today across Android phones, tablets, WearOS smartwatches, and Google TV devices, contains a bunch of new features to make messaging more fun, TV more free (with ads), and watches even smarter.

In the world of messaging, Google is rolling out new emoji combinations so you can “remix your favorite emoji and share them with friends as stickers via Gboard.” The company is also releasing a beta version of “Voice Moods,” which “adds a unique background and moving emoji theme to your voice messages. Whether you’re surprised, laughing or feeling loved, you can better express how you’re feeling in the moment.”

Messages are also getting a boost for emoji reactions. The latest beta of Reaction Effects now “sparks a full-screen animated emoji for all to see. Light up your conversations and show your friends how excited, surprised or confused you really are.”

In the world of smartwatches, WearOS is getting an upgrade to make it easier to control your smart devices from your wrist. The first update is the ability to “turn on and dock compatible smart appliances like vacuums and mops from your Wear OS smartwatch. You can also set the mood in an instant by controlling light groups for dinner, focus time, and everything in between.”

You’ll also now be able to let smart home devices know when you’re home or away by manually setting your status right from your WearOS smartwatch. If you want to bring some automation into your life, you’ll soon be able to enable Assistant Routines with a voice command from your wrist. The company said that “if you have a ‘commuting to work’ routine set-up that helps you navigate to work, check the weather and hear your day’s agenda, then at any time of day you can start that routine by saying ‘Hey Google, commuting to work.'”

The company is also adding ten more free channels to Google TV in the United States, bringing the total to over 100. If you’ve been out of the Google TV game for a bit, here’s a list of all of the free channels you can get through Google TV in the country:

AccuWeather

America’s Test Kitchen

Anger Management

Antiques Roadshow

Are We There Yet

At Home with Family Handyman

Baywatch

BBC Earth

BBC Food

BBC Home & Garden

beIN SPORTS XTRA

Billiard TV

Bounce XL

BritBox Mysteries

Cheddar News

Cine Romántico

Circle

Classic Doctor Who

Court TV

Dateline 24/7

Deal or No Deal

Demand Africa

Divorce Court

DOCUMENTARY+

Dry Bar Comedy

DUST

Easy Listening

Estrella News

Estrella TV

FailArmy

Family Affair Channel

Family Feud

FilmRise Action

FilmRise Free Movies

Forensic Files

Game Show Central

Great American Adventures

Hallmark Movies & More

Hell’s Kitchen

Historias de Amor

iHeart90s

iHeartCountry

IMPACT Wrestling Channel

Impossible

ION

ION Mystery

It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Just for Laughs Gags

Kocowa K-Drama

Law & Crime

Lidia’s Kitchen

Lo Mejor de Telemundo

LOL Network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

Midsomer Murders

MotorTrend FAST TV

Murder She Wrote

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)

NBC News Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Chicago

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News Los Angeles

NBC News New York

NBC News NOW

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

Newsmax

Outdoor America

Outside

Paranormal Files

PBS Antiques RoadShow

PBS Nature

PGA Tour

PowerNation

REELZ Famous & Infamous

Remember the 80s

Reuters Now

Scripps News

Shades of Black

Sky News

Smooth Jazz

Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Naturescape

Stingray Soul Storm

Tastemade

Telemundo Al Día

The Jamie Oliver Channel

The Pet Collective

The Price is Right – The Barker Years

This Old House

Today All Day

Top Gear

Universal Crime

Unsolved Mysteries

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection

Xumo Free Crime TV

Xumo Free Movies

Xumo Free Westerns

The update also includes easier login when using a security key, a new Assistant At a Glance shortcut on your watch face in WearOS, a new TalkBack feature that uses AI to create a description of an image and read it aloud, and the ability to take calls and access media through live captions.

All of these updates are rolling out today, so get downloading and enjoy!