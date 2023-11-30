WhatsApp will finally let you hide your locked chats behind a secret code. The Meta-owned instant messenger added locked chats back in May, but until now those locked chats have always remained visible within your conversation list. The latest WhatsApp update will now let you hide them behind a secret code, which you can enter into the search bar to make them visible.

There are, of course, several reasons why you might want to hide your locked chats, chief among them because of privacy and security. Being able to hide them behind a secret code in WhatsApp, is just a nice way to make the system even stronger.

According to a blog post detailing the new feature, you’ll be able to input letters, numbers, special characters, and even emojis to create a unique secret code that only you know. You’ll also have the option to keep your locked chats visible in your conversation list, in case you like the way WhatsApp has been doing it up until now.

Image source: WhatsApp

The rollout for the new update that adds the option to hide your WhatsApp conversations behind a secret code will start rolling out today, Meta says. You can always check the App Store on your device to see if the update is available for you, though it’s possible you’ll need to wait.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

On top of locked chats and secret codes, the Meta-owned messenger also recently added the option to send self-destructing photos and videos, similar to SnapChat. Meta is also finally making an iPad version of WhatsApp, and it’s currently available on Testflight.

Of course, locked chats are just one part of the WhatsApp equation. Still, being able to locked them behind that additional layer of security with a secret code is a nice addition that I’m sure many will take advantage of.