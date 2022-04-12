AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks outpace Intel’s i9-12900KF

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes out on April 20, 2022, and so far, it’s looking like an amazing launch for the tech company. We previously saw some intriguing benchmarks for the 5800X3D. Now, though, we’re finally getting our first look at Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks. And, so far, they’re looking great for gamers.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks outperform Intel’s fastest chip

Xanxogaming, the site behind the first look at the Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s performance, released a review of the new processor. In the review, the editors pitted the new 5800X3D against Intel’s current fastest chip, the i9-12900KF. Both systems utilized similar parts, including 16GB of Ram, an RTX 3080Ti, and Windows 10 Home 21H2, with Game Mode on.

Xanxogaming then took both those systems and ran them through a series of gaming benchmarks. On one side, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s gaming benchmarks were exactly what you’d expect from a new high-end processor. While they ran some benchmarks at 1080P resolution, the editors say they focused more on 720P gaming, as it gives a clearer indication of how fast the CPU is.

With everything set up, the editors ran each of the systems through the following games:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Borderlands 3 with DirectX12

Control with DirectX12

Death Stranding

F1 2020

FFXV

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider with DirectX 12

Shadow of War

Strange Brigade with DirectX 12 and Async on

The Witcher 3

Pitting the fastest gaming CPUs against each other

Overall, the two systems provided similar results at 1080P, which is to be expected. However, when looking at things from 720P, we can see some noticeable differences between the Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks and those of the i9-12900KF.

The differences aren’t insane, we aren’t talking about massive 50-75 percent increases here. Instead, we’re talking about a one to two difference in the average FPS. In the 1 percent low value, though, AMD’s Ryzen 7 tended to perform better than the Intel CPU. As such, anyone already engrained in the AMD ecosystem will probably want to gravitate towards the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

However, those who purchased, or choose to purchase the i9-12900KF won’t need to feel regret about their purchase, either. The chip still performs exceptionally well, despite losing out slightly to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks.

Both chips are solid options for gamers building a PC right now, though the slightly more affordable nature of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D could be enticing. And, with GPU prices dropping drastically, now isn’t a bad time to put together a new build.

Xanxogaming also notes that the addition of the 5800X3D’s L3 cache might make it a bit more future-proof than Intel’s current gaming chips. However, we won’t know for sure until the new graphics cards come out, and people are able to test them with those updated systems.