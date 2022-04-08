AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks leak ahead of release

The first AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks have surfaced ahead of the processor’s release date on April 20. According to Peruvian gaming site XanxoGaming, it was able to purchase the processor ahead of its listing date. The site has already run a number of tests, including some runs through Cinebench, Geekbench 5, and Blender.

This is our first look at AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the company’s latest “high-end” gaming processor. It features AMD’s new 3D V-Cache technology, and an 8-core CPU based on AMD’s Zen3 architecture. The addition of 3D V-Cache brings an additional 64MB of L3 cache. AMD says that should give users a 15 percent boost on average.

XanxoGaming says that it ran the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks on a Gigabyte AORUS Master X570 motherboard with the F36C BIOS. That BIOS is supposed to be optimized for the 5800X3D. The testing system also includes 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. All of the benchmarks were performance running Windows 10.

Overall, the results are about what you’d expect to see from a high-end processor like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. XanxoGaming says the CPU scored 1,639 points for single-core in Geekbench 5.4.4, and 10,498 for multi-core benchmarks. As VideoCardz notes, that’s slightly lower for single-core results than the Ryzen 7 5800X shows in the Geekbench database. In CPU-Z, the processor scored 617 and 6,506 points for single-core and multi-core benchmarks.

Blender and Cinebench scores

XanxoGaming did its homework when it comes to running multiple AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks. On top of Geekbench and CPU-Z, the testers also put the CPU through the wringer using Blender and Cinebench.

In Cinebench, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D scored 1,493 points for single-core and 15,060 for Cinebench. That’s lower than the single-core scoring for the Intel i7-1165G7 but higher than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X.

In Blender, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D reportedly performed 3.1 to 11 percent faster than the original 5800X. However, VideoCardz notes that there aren’t many results there to compare it to. Xanxogaming also ran it through other Blender tests, too, which offered some intriguing results.

Overall, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks we’re seeing so far seem to deliver a solid processor. Of course, we’ll need to wait and see how it performs in day-to-day gaming and other instances once it is out on April 20. At that point, PC gamers will be able to determine whether or not the newer Ryzen 7 5800X3D is truly greater than the original 5800X.