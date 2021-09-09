Amazon just unveiled its own TVs with prices you won’t believe, and preorders are live

Amazon has been selling TVs from other brands for years, but now, the retailer wants to make its own. This week, Amazon announced the Fire TV Omni Series — the first line of Amazon-built TVs. Amazon deals on third-party TVs are crazy, so you can imagine how low prices are on its own TVs! Amazon’s Omni Series TVs integrate the Fire TV experience and also feature far-field voice technology. With far-field mics, hands-free Alexa voice controls will always be available, even when the TV is turned off or using an HDMI input. You can also sync Omni Series devices with Echo smart speakers.

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa Price: $409.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series coming this October

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes. Every model will have 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65-inch and 75-inch models also have slimmer bezels and support for Dolby Vision.

There are also a new series of Alexa voice features being introduced alongside the Omni Series:

“Alexa, what should I watch?”

“Alexa, Play Something” from Netflix (etc.)

“Alexa, play TikTok”

Discover more with X-Ray on Prime Video

“We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in a press release. “Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.”

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series televisions will be available on October 27th starting at $409.99. Pre-orders are live beginning immediately.

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa Price: $409.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s new 4-Series

In addition to the Fire TV Omni Series, Amazon also introduced the more affordable Fire TV 4-Series. Much like the Omni Series, the 4-Series TVs feature 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR 10 + HLG. As the name suggests, they also come preloaded with Amazon’s Fire TV interface. The real difference is that 4-Series TVs do not include built-in voice controls. You will have to use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to talk to a 4-Series TV. There are also only three sizes: 43-, 50-, and 55-inch.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series televisions will be available on October 27th starting at $369.99.

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV Price: $369.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max packs a punch

Beyond its new TVs, Amazon also took the opportunity to reveal a new streaming stick. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has many of the new Alexa features noted above, as well as more powerful hardware. Amazon says that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K, a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be available on October 7th for $54.99.