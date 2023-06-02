Amazon denies reports of a Prime wireless plan, but I hope it happens

I mean, Amazon might as well get into wireless phone plans at this point.

Amazon Prime includes a ton of things: free delivery, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, access to some version of Audible, discounts at Whole Foods, and a slew of other unsung benefits. It’s one of the most comprehensive membership plans that has ever been assembled. So, what’s the next thing to come to Prime? It might be a cell phone plan.

As reported by Bloomberg, sources “familiar with the matter” say that the company is working on offering a low-cost wireless plan that could be exclusive to Prime members. According to the sources, the plan could cost as low as $10 or even cheaper.

So, who will Amazon tap to offer this service with? Bloomberg says that the company has already spoken to the major players in the market like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Even Dish Network might have gotten into talks with the retail giant.

Hilariously, Amazon, Verizon, and T-Mobile have all denied that these talks have occurred. A spokesperson for Amazon said in a statement to Reuters that “we are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don’t have plans to add wireless at this time.”

Amazon getting into the wireless industry does make a ton of sense. The company’s main selling point is to be a great value to its customers and offering a wireless plan at a very compelling price could definitely be the catalyst for a lot of people to switch their service to someone like Amazon.

Personally, I’m really happy with T-Mobile and have no plans to switch anytime soon. I’m also, however, one of the few people in the United States who do not have Amazon Prime. If Amazon does come back into the wireless industry with a phone plan, however, I challenge them to come back with a phone as well.

Anyone who remembers the Fire Phone — which BGR exclusively revealed to the world long before it was announced — knows that it was a bomb. Not as much as the Facebook Phone, but it was close. I’d love to see Amazon build an Alexa phone targeted toward the company’s services and its smart assistant.

If Amazon offered a new Alexa phone for free with a new phone plan, I bet they’d actually get some traction on it. Who doesn’t want Alexa interjecting your text message conversation to order you toilet paper?