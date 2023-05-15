All Windows 11 users can now use iMessage on their PCs

If you have an iPhone and a Windows 11 PC, you just unlocked a new feature.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it is rolling out Phone Link for iOS to all Windows 11 customers starting today. With the app, users will be able to connect their iPhone to their Windows 11 PC and even use some basics of iMessage — on Windows!

The company had originally announced its intention to integrate iMessage into Windows 11 back in February and had started to roll out the feature to Windows Insider users. Today, however, the company made good on its promise to bring it to all users by mid-May and is enabling the features for anyone with a compatible iPhone and Windows 11 PC.

In addition to some basic iMessage support, Phone Link also enables users to take calls from their PC and also access their contacts. The company also noted its support for iCloud Photos, which the company recently improved.

With the ability to now make this PC/iOS Phone connection, we hope our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their Windows PC. Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take – all on your Windows 11 PC. Need access to your iPhone® photos on your PC? Our iCloud® integration with Photos makes this a simple process – all within the Photos app in Windows 11.

If you’re wondering how to get started, check out our guide on how to use iMessage on Windows 11 if you have an iPhone.