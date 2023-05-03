AirPods, Beats earbuds, and MagSafe have new firmware, here’s how to update

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple has released new firmware updates to several of its products, including most all AirPods models, Beats earbuds, and the MagSafe charger. Interestingly enough, these versions come after the Cupertino firm released a new update and immediately pulled out.

Unlike regular software updates, such as iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS, firmware versions are not as easy to trigger on your device, as it seems Apple rolls them out in phases, and it might need your wireless earbuds or MagSafe charger to be with your charging iPhone connected to the internet.

The new firmware versions for AirPods models (except the first generation, Beats earbuds, and MagSafe charger are the following:

AirPods 2 and 3: Firmware 5E135

Firmware 5E135 AirPods Pro 1 and 2: Firmaware 5E135

Firmaware 5E135 AirPods Max: Firmware 5E135

Firmware 5E135 Powerbeats Pro: Firmware 5B66

Firmware 5B66 Beats Fit Pro: Firmware 5B66

Firmware 5B66 MagSafe charger: Firmware 258.0

Interestingly enough, Apple hasn’t updated the firmware of the Beats Studio Buds, which are the only earbuds from the company that doesn’t have a W/H chip.

For AirPods or Beats headphones, it’s easy to discover if their update has been installed. With them connected to your iPhone, open the Settings app, tap Bluetooth, the “i” icon on each earbud, and swipe to the bottom to see its version.

Apple says that firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi. You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.

With that in mind, place your iPhone and AirPods/Beats earbuds to charge close to one another. Make sure Bluetooth is on. Wait around 30 minutes, and the firmware will likely be updated.

Version 5E135 adds bug fixes and other improvements, according to Apple.