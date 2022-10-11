AI-generated Steve Jobs and Joe Rogan talk in bizarre podcast interview

Steve Jobs passed 11 years ago. While every now and then people highlight some of his iconic interviews, this time, someone tried a different approach by creating a bizarre podcast interview with an AI-generated Steve Jobs and also AI-generated Joe Rogan to talk about life, LSD, Buddhism, and more. The 20-minute talk is part of a new AI approach to creating interviews that couldn’t have happened.

This fake Steve Jobs interview was created by podcast.ai. Here’s how it describes this experiment:

podcast.ai is entirely generated by artificial intelligence. Every week, we explore a new topic in depth, and listeners can suggest topics or even guests and hosts for future episodes. Whether you’re a machine learning enthusiast, just want to hear your favorite topics covered in a new way or even just want to listen to voices from the past brought back to life, this is the podcast for you.

This is the first episode of many to come. According to podcast.ai, this is a weekly podcast that “explores a new topic in depth, entirely generated by artificial intelligence. The episodes are rendered using play.ht’s ultra-realistic voices and transcripts are generated with fine-tuned language models.”

For the Steve Jobs episode, the AI was trained on his biography and all recordings of him on the website were able to find online.

Although the company claims to have brought Steve Jobs “accurately back to life,” it’s possible to note that the intonation doesn’t match the context most of the time, that the voice is a little robotic, and the laughter is just terrible.

What’s interesting about this project is that anyone can submit possible new interviews. One of the suggestions is Elon Musk’s interview with… Elon Musk. Currently, Buddha and Einstein’s talk is ranking higher, which could mean a future episode could be with them.