7 things you can do with AI beyond just talking to it

With the success of chatbots like AI, Claude, and Gemini, there’s a good chance you think that generative AI is only good for chatting and yapping away. But AI actually has many more uses than that if you know what you’re doing. Here are seven ways you can use AI instead of just treating it like that friend you text all the time.

Help plan a workout

Perhaps one of the coolest ways to use AI, at least if you’re trying to get more in shape, is to use ChatGPT or other similar AI programs to help you plan a workout routine. This can be great for coming up with new routines that help you try out different exercises.

You can use ChatGPT, Gemini, or even Claude to help you come up with a personalized routine that will help you meet your goals. From there, just look up YouTube videos of any new workouts it recommends, and then give it a whirl. One of our own here at BGR actually used ChatGPT to train for a half marathon, and it proved extremely helpful.

Plan your next trip

Commercial airplane flying above clouds in sunset light. Image source: Jag_cz/Adobe

If you’re having trouble figuring out where to travel next, or if you just want to spice things up a bit with some new ideas, then AI can actually be of great use in planning your next trip. One useful GPT is the Kayak GPT, which helps you find flights and other details for whatever budget you put into the feed.

This is a great way to come up with new places to visit, while also making flights and hotels even easier to find.

Create a simple website

There are a lot of ways to use AI out there. If you’re planning to start a new business or just need a simple website, you can also turn to the power of ChatGPT and AI programs. GPTs like DesignerGPT will let you program a simple website just by talking to the AI and telling it what you’re looking for.

Help with coding

Of course, one way that ChatGPT and other AI have proven extremely useful is in the coding area. One great way to use AI is to get it to help you code together different lines of code, and some will even walk you through the exact process needed to code it all yourself.

It’s better to think of this as a resource than a shortcut, though, as the code isn’t always going to be the best that it could be.

Generate posters for your next party

If you’re planning a going away party, or just need to make posters for something, then you can use AI to make things more easily. Canva has a really great GPT that you can type in what you need, and it will help you create it really easiler. It’s powered by one of the best customization apps around, too, which is a huge plus.

Analyze transcripts and documents

A man is shown filling out tax documents. Image source: Pcess609/Adobe

If you work with a lot of audio transcripts or documents, then ChatGPT and other AI like it can be really great for giving you in-depth summaries about the information contained within. This can help you get a good baseline for any summaries you need to write yourself, or if you just need an idea of what you’re getting yourself into.

You can upload the documents and audio transcripts directly into ChatGPT and ask for a summary, so give it a try the next time you need to work with those kinds of jobs.

Generate images

And finally, of course, generating images is another great way to use AI. Things like ChatGPT and Gemini can do it alongside all the other things they do, but you can also work with things like Midjourney to create great quality images, though it does take a bit more work to get the prompts just right.

If you’re looking for more ways to use AI beyond just talking to the chatbot and having fun with it, then you should definitely take advantage of these great GPTs and ways to get the most out of your AI chatbot.