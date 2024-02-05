3 AI chatbots predict the winner of the 2024 Super Bowl

While others are looking to experts to make predictions about who will win the upcoming Super Bowl, Tom’s Guide AI editor Ryan Morrison took his questions to the three biggest AI chatbots on the planet. And, according to Morrison’s report, all three AI Super Bowl predictions say the Kansas City Chiefs will take home the trophy.

It’s an interesting experiment that isn’t wholly unexpected, given how big ChatGPT and other chatbots like it have become. Morrison says that he wanted to see just how the three different bots could take the data from the NFL and create their own predictions of how the upcoming Super Bowl would play out.

The result was actually quite detailed. Morrison notes that the three programs he turned to — ChatGPT, Google Bard with Gemini Pro, and Claude from Anthropic — all said the same thing: that the Kansas City Chiefs would bring home the win. Further, they even shared their predictions for final scores and MVP nominations.

Open AI’s ChatGPT start page. Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Morrison says that he used the regular season win records, point differentials, strength of schedule, injuries, rankings, QB performance, weather, coaching records, playoff experience, and even recent trends to train the AI. From there, he also added in red zone efficiency, turnover differentials, third-down conversation rates, field goal percentages, and a slew of other important data.

This, Morrison says, gave the AI a ton of information to use while weaving its Super Bowl predictions. According to ChatGPT, The Chiefs will win with a final score of 30-27. Bard says that the Chiefs will bring home the game with a final score of 28-24, and finally, Claude says the Chiefs will end the game with a final score of 31-27 in their favor.

The chatbots also provided some predictions about the way the game will play out, including ChatGPT’s prediction that pivotal turnovers and critical third-down conversions by Patrick Mahomes will play an important role in the Chief’s winning the game.

You can read through Morrison’s entire report if you want to see more about how he trained the AI. But it is interesting to think of how close AI Super Bowl predictions may come to the real thing. Like any predictions, these are just based on tons and tons of data. But data doesn’t always tell the entire story, not in something like this, where humans are actively involved and constantly changing the way they play.