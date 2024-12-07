New glow-in-the-dark wood doesn’t need electricity to illuminate homes

Imagine wooden wall panels that emit a soft glow at night or park benches that light up pathways with a gentle luminescence. This vision is becoming a reality thanks to researchers in Switzerland, who have successfully developed glow-in-the-dark wood.

The whole concept of bioluminescent wood might seem like something humans invented, but it actually takes its cue from nature. Certain mushrooms, like those found in the header image above, naturally fluoresce as they decompose wood under rare conditions. While this natural glow is captivating, it’s difficult to observe and replicate. However, scientists at Empa have managed to recreate and sustain this effect under controlled laboratory conditions.

The breakthrough involved incubating balsa wood with the ringless honey fungus (Desarmillaria tabescens). Over three months in a humid environment, the wood absorbed water and began to glow green with a wavelength of 560 nanometers. This soft luminescence, which lasts around ten days, is powered by a chemical reaction. When exposed to oxygen, the luciferase enzyme—famously responsible for firefly light—activates and causes the wood to glow in the dark.

Beyond its beauty, the material retains its structural integrity during this transformation. The fungus degrades lignin, a compound that gives wood stiffness, but leaves cellulose intact, ensuring the wood remains stable. This unique property could make glowing wood an attractive material for functional and aesthetic applications.

While the glow is not yet bright enough for widespread use, researchers are working to enhance its intensity and lifespan. Their ultimate goal is to replace some traditional lighting with glow-in-the-dark wood, offering an environmentally friendly alternative. This approach aligns with broader research into bioluminescent plants that could light gardens or outdoor spaces without electricity.

The possibilities are both practical and imaginative. Glow-in-the-dark railings in stairwells could provide safety during power outages, while illuminated sculptures or artwork could add an eco-conscious touch to public spaces. Urban planners could use glowing wood to create safer, more inviting pathways in parks and cityscapes.

Published in the journal Advanced Science, this research represents a step toward sustainable design solutions. With ongoing advancements, glow-in-the-dark wood could soon light up homes and communities, blending functionality with environmental innovation and helping combat growing energy concerns that are spiking climate change discussions, especially if we combine this process with super-strong wood.