This new biodegradable plastic leaves no microplastics behind

Plastic pollution is one of the most defining environmental challenges of our time. Despite efforts to recycle or responsibly dispose of plastic, vast garbage patches in the oceans continue to grow, and microplastics infiltrate our food, bottled water, and even the air. Thankfully, researchers have developed a microplastic-free biodegradable plastic that is not only durable but is also fully recyclable.

This innovative material, alkyl SP2, is the result of clever chemistry. Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science made it by bonding two monomers with reversible salt bridges.

Unlike many other “biodegradable” plastics that fail to decompose in salty environments, alkyl SP2 breaks down entirely within hours in seawater. In soil, it biodegrades in just ten days, leaving behind valuable nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. Further, because it is a microplastic-free biodegradable plastic, it doesn’t leave behind any toxins.

Microplastics in the ocean. Image source: dottedyeti / Adobe

What really sets alkyl SP2 apart is its versatility and environmental safety. Like traditional thermoplastics, it can be reshaped at temperatures above 120°C (248°F) to fit different needs. Its components are non-toxic and derived from sources other than crude oil, making it a greener alternative to conventional plastics. The material’s hardness can even be customized by tweaking the chemical structure, making its application options even more versatile.

Further, it doesn’t generate microplastics, addressing a significant drawback of current plastics. So far, early trials of microplastic-free biodegradable plastic have shown that it can be recycled efficiently, with over 80 percent of its ingredients recovered using simple processes involving alcohol and salt water.

Despite its promise, challenges remain. The cost will play a pivotal role in determining whether alkyl SP2 can compete with traditional plastics. Moreover, its suitability for fishing equipment—a major source of ocean plastic—is still uncertain, as a material designed to break down in seawater might not appeal to this industry.

It’s far too early to declare victory in the fight against plastic pollution. However, alkyl SP2 represents a hopeful step forward. By combining strength, recyclability, and environmental friendliness, this material could pave the way for a more sustainable future.