How to watch NASA’s historic Artemis I rocket launch

NASA’s Artemis missions will kick off a new era of space exploration. The space agency is set to launch the first of these missions, Artemis I, within the next few weeks. Like all of its launches, space lovers will be able to tune in and watch the Artemis I launch live as it happens.

NASA originally planned to complete the debut launch of its Space Launch System on Monday, August 19. However, the launch was grounded due to trouble with one of the engines. However, NASA is still shooting to launch the rocket before the end of the week.

Watch the Artemis I launch live on NASA TV

Currently, NASA hopes to launch Artemis I on Saturday, September 3, 2022. NASA says it will stage for blastoff at 2:17 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

This is one day later than the space agency’s original backup launch date of Friday, September 2. Unfortunately, there does appear to be a chance of storms during the rocket’s two-hour launch window, so it’s possible we won’t get to watch Artemis I launch that day, either.

If weather conditions allow, though, NASA’s Artemis I will liftoff and begin its 40-day journey around the Moon.

It’s a historic launch for the space agency, and one that will no doubt be long remembered for the new era of exploration it begins. You can watch the Artemis I launch on NASA TV, on NASA’s website, and on YouTube.

We reached out to former NASA Administrator Professor Sean O’Keefe to discuss the importance of the Artemis I launch and what it means for NASA and humanity.

“What makes Artemis unique is its versatility to be used to explore a range of potential destinations,” O’Keefe told BGR. “Over the decades since the end of the Apollo age, human expeditions have been localized to Low Earth Orbit to about 300 miles off the surface of the Earth and circumnavigating our planet much like thousands of satellites and other spacecraft have done.”

He continued, “Artemis opens a whole new range of opportunities to develop the lunar surface for potential outposts to explore resources that have been discovered as well as utilize assets we’ve known are on the Moon for new applications. In time, the capacity to assemble sustaining capabilities on the Moon presents new possibilities to launch from the lunar surface which is far simpler than from the Earth.”