NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt

NASA’s previous attempts to launch Artemis I have been unsuccessful for several reasons. Now, the space agency is looking to make yet another Artemis I launch attempt sometime in late September. If that fails, then it will be forced to move to October, setting the timeline of the rocket’s mission back even further.

Artemis I launch may happen at end of September

Image source: NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA scrubbed its latest attempt to launch Artemis I and its Orion capsule last weekend due to a hydrogen fuel leak that has been plaguing the rocket for a while. The agency also needs to complete a waiver for a battery retesting, and then it’s ready to lift off. Once that is done, NASA says it hopes to launch on September 23 or 27.

These are, of course, just possible dates for the next Artemis I launch attempt, and that could always change. There are many factors to consider when launching a rocket into space, especially one as monumental as Artemis I. This rocket will carry the first capsule designed for long-term human transport since the 1970s.

And if the mission is a success, it will kick off a new era of space exploration that could eventually see NASA sending humans to Mars. But, to make all that happen, we have to turn one of these Artemis I launch attempts into a success. Mike Bolger, the manager of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program, says that the team is making good progress in resolving all the issues.

Once those issues are resolved, we’ll hopefully be able to look towards the Moon as Orion makes its way towards the lunar body. This mission will test the Orion capsule’s viability. Previously the first attempt to launch Artemis I was scuttled due to a faulty sensor.

All we can do now is wait and see. Once NASA nails down a date, make sure to watch Artemis I launch and experience this historic launch for yourself.