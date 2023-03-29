Artemis II: Everything we know about NASA’s crewed trip around the Moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission is well behind us, with the Orion space capsule showcasing its abilities as a long-distance spacecraft. The next step of the process will see NASA sending the capsule around the Moon with four astronauts aboard. The success of this mission will no doubt help determine whether or not future Artemis missions will continue. Here’s what we know about the Artemis II mission so far.

The second Artemis mission is exciting because it’ll be the first time that humankind has orbited the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. On top of this accomplishment, Artemis II will be a test of the Orion capsule’s capabilities as a deep space exploration vessel. If this mission is successful, NASA will push for the first crewed mission to land on the Moon since Apollo.

But, before we can start talking about putting men and women on the Moon, we have to talk about what we know about this mission so far. Unfortunately, NASA is still keeping things close to the chest, but new details about the Artemis II mission are constantly being revealed.

Checking critical systems: Once in orbit, NASA says the Artemis II crew will check all critical systems, including life support, navigation, and communications. After proving all systems are good to go, the crew will complete what is called a translunar injection (TLI) burn to exit orbit around Earth and begin the trek to the Moon.

Traveling to the far side of the Moon: So far, we know that Artemis II will see astronauts traveling over 6,400 beyond the far side of the Moon. During their travels, the astronauts will continue to monitor critical systems to ensure that they stand the test of the stress of traveling so far from home.

It’s also possible we’ll see new images of the Moon coming from the Artemis II mission team, as the Orion capsule used in the Artemis I mission revealed some haunting images of the Moon’s surface.

New spacesuits designed by Axiom Space: Future Artemis missions will make use of new spacesuits designed by Axiom Space. These new suits are lighter and will provide astronauts with better flexibility compared to the older models used in previous missions. They won’t be black like the one seen below but instead will be white to help cut down on heat.

Image source: Axiom Space

Using gravity to get back home: Another important part of the Artemis II mission will see the astronauts utilizing the Earth-Moon gravity field to propel the spacecraft back towards Earth. This will help save money on fuel, making future missions like this more efficient and cheaper to handle. Considering the cost of a single SLS rocket, NASA needs to cut savings anywhere it can safely do so.

Four astronauts will crew the Orion capsule: NASA hasn’t revealed who the astronauts are just yet, but that information is expected to be made public in the coming days. We do know that four astronauts will be part of the mission and that all four will play a historical part in making sure the Artemis II mission succeeds.

If everything goes as planned, the Artemis II mission will act as a gateway to putting humankind back on the Moon for the first time since the 1970s. Additionally, once NASA has put humans back on the Moon, it plans to continue sending new missions to the Moon each year, to build up lunar operations and construct its Gateway station, enabling further deep space exploration.