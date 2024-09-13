iPadOS 18 review: A successful update with one major omission

iPadOS 18 Rating: 4.5 Stars Apple’s latest operating system update makes the iPad a better tablet, but it lacks Apple Intelligence features for now. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Operating system feels fresh with several redesigned features

Operating system feels fresh with several redesigned features Smart Script is game changer Cons Apple Intelligence is still unavailable

Apple Intelligence is still unavailable No new Stage Manager features

With the beta cycle of iPadOS 18 nearing its end, it’s almost time to update your iPad to the latest version. Unlike previous years when Apple opted to focus on Stage Manager, Universal Control, and Sidecar with integrations for Mac and macOS, the latest version of iPadOS charts a new path, focusing on improving on what already makes the iPad shine.

In our iPadOS 18 review, we discuss the good, the bad, and the in-between of Apple’s latest iPad software update, including the lack of Apple Intelligence (for now).

Initials thoughts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Before diving into the iPadOS 18 review, I need to say it’s going to be a little bit different than the iOS 18 review, mainly because these software updates offer many of the same features. (Read our iOS 18 review to learn more about Home Screen redesign as well as privacy, Messages, and Photos features). Still, I thought iPadOS deserved its own analysis, especially after all the hype for the M4 iPad Pro, which is the device I’m using to write this review.

As always, our intuition was right. Even though people were excited about the possibilities iPadOS 18 could have unlocked for the M4 iPad Pro, Apple built this update for everyone, not just for those who bought the fanciest piece of hardware available.

However, even though the M4 iPad Pro doesn’t have any exclusive iPadOS 18 features, it can still take advantage of this new software update. With that in mind, let’s jump into the iPadOS 18 review.

Calculator app is finally here

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple took 14 years to launch a Calculator app for the iPad. At first, it looks similar to what you’d expect from Apple’s Calculator app. However, it brings an all-new Math Notes feature, allowing users to type or write out mathematical expressions and see them instantly solved in their handwriting.

This feature can be used within the Calculator app or with the Notes app and an Apple Pencil (the Pencil isn’t actually necessary, though). Math Notes can assign values to variables when learning new concepts in class, calculating a budget, and more.

With a new graphing feature, users can write or type an equation and insert a graph with just one tap. They can even add multiple equations to the graph to see how they relate. Math Notes are automatically accessible in the Notes app in the new Math Notes folder.

Smart Script is the highlight of iPadOS 18

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Smart Script is not for everyone. However, if you’re in school or you just love studying or writing, this feature takes your iPad usage to the next level. I’ve switched out my notebook for my M4 iPad Pro during my Italian classes, and I just love it.

To be honest, my handwriting isn’t the best, so Smart Script makes it more fluid and easier to read. What makes it so special is that this iPadOS 18 feature is built on the foundation of Scribble, which makes editing handwritten text as easy as editing typed text.

I love being able to add space, scratch out a sentence, underline, highlight, paste what I’ve written in text, or even resize and move paragraphs.

For added convenience, users can now organize the content of their notes by collapsing sections under headings or subheadings. For information that needs to stand out, users can also now choose from five new text highlight colors. I highly recommend learning more about all the features coming to the Notes app here.

Game Mode stands out

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

First available as a macOS Sonoma feature, Game Mode is now available for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 devices. Game Mode minimizes background activity to sustain consistently high frame rates for hours of continuous gameplay, allowing gamers to take advantage of Apple’s most powerful chips.

In addition, in an update coming later this fall, Apple will add personalized Spatial Audio for gaming. AirPods Pro 2 will offer 16-bit, 48kHz audio and support for dynamic head tracking while lowering latency, making the gaming experience more realistic. Titles like Need for Speed: Mobile by Tencent Games and EA will support this feature.

I’ve been using Game Mode with Genshin Impact and a PS5 controller, and the experience is just superb. While I could boost the gaming settings, I feel the M4 chip gives me smooth gameplay without seriously impacting battery life or making the iPad too hot. Honestly, I hope iPhone 16 Pro has a similar experience, because the iPhone 15 Pro overheats after just 30 minutes of gameplay.

Even more upgrades in iPadOS 18

Here are a few more noteworthy features coming to iPadOS 18 that are worth highlighting:

SharePlay gets even better with powerful updates to screen sharing. On FaceTime, users can tap and draw on their screen to point out what should be done on the other device;

gets even better with powerful updates to screen sharing. On FaceTime, users can tap and draw on their screen to point out what should be done on the other device; With Freeform , users can create scenes to organize sections of a board by topic or easily present content by moving around quickly;

, users can create scenes to organize sections of a board by topic or easily present content by moving around quickly; Calendar becomes more helpful by showing both events and tasks from Reminders. Users can create, edit, and complete reminders right from Calendar;

becomes more helpful by showing both events and tasks from Reminders. Users can create, edit, and complete reminders right from Calendar; Reminders get new tools, including the ability to view, create, and edit directly from the Calendar app, access a recently deleted list, and find subtasks in Smart Lists for quick reference.

Apple Intelligence and other missing features

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

As we approach the end of this iPadOS 18 review, it’s important to note that Apple Intelligence is still nowhere to be found. Apple says it’ll be released in beta later this fall with iPadOS 18.1. That said, I’ve been testing this build on my iPad Pro, and it’s been interesting.

Writing Tools is the most important feature so far. I used it to proofread my articles. Recently, Apple also added summarization to notifications and the Clean Up tool for images, but I’m still not convinced this is enough to make Apple Intelligence stand out.

While I’m looking forward to Genmoji and Image Playground, I also don’t believe these will suddenly make Apple Intelligence amazing.

Lastly, I wish Apple would continue to introduce new Stage Manager, Universal Control, and Sidecar features, but it seems the company is focused elsewhere.

Device compatibility

With iPadOS 17, Apple cut off the iPad 5 and the first-gen iPad Pro for this operating system. For iPadOS 18, Apple removed even more iPad models. These are the supported devices:

iPad Pro (2018 or newer)

iPad Air 3 or newer

iPad mini 5 or newer

iPad 7 gen or newer

iPadOS 18 review wrap up

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

In general, iPadOS 18 is a solid update. It adds some worthwhile features and improves what an iPad can do with Smart Script, the Notes app, and so many other changes.

While I still have faith that Apple will continue to refine the iPad as a laptop replacement, I also appreciate that the company is making its tablets more of a tablet with iPadOS 18.

Below, you can learn about more features coming to iPadOS 18 in the coming months.