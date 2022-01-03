Urgent Walmart recall: If you bought this at Walmart, stop using it immediately

A few days ago, we warned you about a Target mailbox recall due to laceration hazards. That’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon that pose similar laceration risks.

If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right now.

The Walmart electric knife recall

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued the recall just a few days ago after customers found that the trigger mechanism can become stuck in the “on” position. This sort of malfunction can result in injury.

Scott Fetzer received 23 reports of the electric fillet knives getting stuck in the “on” position. Customers have not reported any injuries at this point, however. The full announcement is available on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.

The American Angler Electric Fillet Knives in the recall were available at Walmart, Amazon, Bass Pro Shops, and other retailers nationwide. Scott Fetzer sold about 43,000 electric knives units from January 2019 through October 2021. Of those, 630 were sold in Canada.

The electric knife in the recall was available in three variants, including 1-blade, 2-blade, and 5-blade models. As a result, the device cost between $110 and $150.

To see whether your American Angler Electric Fillet Knife is part of the recall, you’ll have to look for model number 32300 and these serial numbers or UPC codes:

AEK-OB-DS-003-1 079061007662

AEK-OB-DS-008-1 079061010877

AMK-KM-DS-003-1 079061025550

AEK-OB-RB-004-1 079061010860

You’ll find the model number on the base of the handle. Meanwhile, the serial number is available on the product packaging.

What you should do

If you have this knife at home, you should stop using it immediately. Even if your unit works perfectly, there’s always a risk for the “on” button to get stuck.

Furthermore, Scott Fetzer advises buyers to unplug the unit, cut the power cord, and take pictures of the destroyed unit. They can then send the photo of the recalled device to the company and Scott Fetzer will replace the faulty unit free of charge. The company advises users to throw away the electric knife in the recall after destroying the cord and taking the photo.

According to the announcement, there’s no option to get a refund for this particular product. You can always contact the company for further information and check with Walmart or Amazon if you’ve purchased the device recently.

The complete recall announcement is available at the CPSC. Furthermore, the company has a standalone page for the American Angler Electric Fillet Knives recall at this link. You’ll find contact information, the recall form, and a FAQ section in there.

It’s in the FAQ section that Scott Fetzer tells customers that resellers won’t issue refunds. Also, the company advises buyers not to attempt to repair the faulty electric knife from the recall themselves.