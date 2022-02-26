Urgent recall on this popular space heater, so unplug it now

We notified our readers a few days ago of a recall for electric heaters that posed a fire risk. It turns out that wasn’t the only personal electric space heaters recall you should be aware of. After Home Easy, Shop LC also issued a recall for some of its electric heaters, citing the same fire risk. The Shop LC devices can overheat, which can lead to fire and burn accidents.

The Shop LC personal electric space heaters recall

Shop LC announced the recall earlier this month, a day after Home Easy action. As usual with consumer goods recalls, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared the announcement.

The company initiated the recall after receiving two reports of electric heaters overheating. But there have been no injuries so far.

The electric space heaters recall involves several Shop LC models that can overheat. The devices are black or white with a gold grill, as seen in the images in this post. They were available individually or in sets of two.

The individual models have a dome-shaped top and a handle (above). The ones that Shop LC sold in pairs are cylinder-shaped (below). The Shop LC personal space heaters are about 8.46-inch tall and 5.4-inch wide.

These are the SKU numbers relevant to this personal space heaters recall.

3666115: Set of 2 Black Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)

3666117: Set of 2 White Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)

3666118: White Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)

3666119: Black Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)

You will not find the SKU numbers on the product, however.

What you should do

Shop LC sold the personal space heaters in the recall on DirecTV channels 75 and 226, Verizon channel 159, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and online. They were available from December 2020 through February 2021 for about $20.

In case you own one of the models above, you should stop using the heaters immediately. Shop LC advises customers to return the faulty products to get a full refund. The company will notify all known customers directly and offer them free return labels with prepaid postage. Shop LC sold about 4,500 units that are now part of the recall.

Also, make sure you check out the full recall notice at this link. You’ll find additional images and Shop LC contact information in the announcement. Additionally, the company has a recalls page on its website where it lists all the recent recalls.