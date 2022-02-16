Urgent space heater recall: These faulty heaters can burn down your house

If you’re using an electric space heater to warm up this winter, you should ensure the models you have at home aren’t part of this brand new space heater recall. That’s because the faulty products have an issue that can lead to accidental fires. Specifically, the toggle power switch on Home Easy Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal electric heaters can spark while in use. This is the type of serious issue that poses a fire hazard, and that’s why Home Easy issued an urgent recall this week.

Home Easy heater recall

Home Easy announced the space heater recall a few days ago. The company explains in the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall notice that it received three reports of the toggle power switch causing a fire.

Thankfully, customers who reported the issue did not suffer personal injuries and no property was damaged.

Home Easy sold the Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal heaters from October 2020 through January 2021 for about $23. The heaters were available online at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Wayfair. The company also sold them at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores nationwide, and at Value Zone stores in New Jersey.

The devices measure 20 inches in length and 13 inches in width. Additionally, it comes in white, as seen in the images above and below.

To recognize the heaters in the Home Easy recall, you should be looking for a Geek Heat logo on the top of the heater near the vent. The model number is printed on the underside of the heater.

What you should do

If you’re currently using Home Easy personal heaters, you should stop immediately. The company will offer a full recall for the faulty devices. Home Easy provided instructions in the recall announcement on how to obtain a refund.

Customers will need to destroy the recalled heaters after unplugging them. This ensures that the faulty heaters can no longer be used. They should cut the electrical cord and mark the product as “defective” before disposing of it.

Home Easy advises buyers to follow local disposal guidelines for such devices.

Buyers will also need to take a photo of the cut electrical cord, which will be sent to Home Easy. After that, the company will process the refund for the recalled personal heaters.

Also, you should check the full Home Easy heater recall announcement at the CPSC. You’ll find contact information for the company, including the email where you have to send the photo.

While you are checking whether or not the personal heaters in your home are part of this recall, you should also make sure you don’t own air conditioner models that pose similar fire risks. A few weeks ago, we told you about a serious air conditioner recall concerning faulty units that already cost one person his life.