Urgent children’s clothing recall: Parents need to read this right away

If you have children aged 12 months to 13-14 years, you should check their pajamas right now. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published three children’s clothing recalls for various types of nightwear.

The different clothing items fail to meet the US flammability standards. Therefore, they pose a risk of burn injury to children. You should stop using the children’s clothing in the recalls right now or you risk accidental burn injuries. You can get refunds for all the pajamas that are included in the three recalls, and we’ll tell you how.

The children’s clothing recalls

Three companies all initiated recalls over the past few weeks. They are, in chornological order, Childrensalon, Aoskera, and AllMeInGeld.

Childrensalon clothing

Childrensalon is the first company to have issued a recall in mid-January. The action involves five different children’s sleepwear garments from different brands. You’ll find all of them below. Also, you’ll find all of the affected size ranges.

Fabric Flavours: Children’s 60% cotton and 40% polyester, two-piece, short-sleeve top and short pajama set. The pajama set has a “Matilda Roald Dahl” print. Ages: 3-4 years to 7-8 years.

Mini Lunn: Children’s 100% cotton, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama set. The pajama set is in a white and blue checkered print with racing car embroidery on the front. The top has button fastening and the pants have an elasticated waist band with a drawstring. Ages: 6-12 months to 8-9 years.

My Little Pie: Children’s 100% cotton, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set. The pajama set is in an allover monster print. Ages: 12-18 months to 5-6 years.

Joha: Children’s 96% viscose and 4% lycra, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajamas set. The pajama set has a three-button fastening on the top’s chest. Ages: 1-2 years to 11-12 years.

Beau Kid: Children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane jersey and 100% polyester fine mesh overlay, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set. The pajama set has a broderie anglaise insert with a pink satin bow on the top and has a matching frilled trim on the cuffs and anklets. Ages: 2-3 years to 8-9 years.

The image below shows the Fabric Flavors pajama in this children’s clothing recall, but you’ll find more photos at the CPSC.

Childrensalon sold 180 units that are part of the recall. Also, the products were available online from April 2019 through February 2021, priced between $35 and $54.

Aoskera recall

The Aoskera children’s clothing recall followed about a week after Childrensalon. It concerns about 1,000 pieces that were available online from Amazon. The retailer sold the pajamas from October 2020 through May 2021 for between $16 and $25.

Aoskera’s recall involves long-sleeved nightgowns made of 100% cotton. They were available in sizes 3-4T to 13-14 years.

Moreover, Aoskera sold the nightgowns in three strawberry-themed variants: White Allover Strawberry Print, Pink Allover Strawberry Print, and Pink Strawberry Print. You can see the former below, with images of the others available at this link.

AllMeInGeld clothing recall

Finally, AllMeInGeld announced its children’s clothing recall a few days ago. The action involves about 3,900 units that were available online from Amazon from October 2017 through June 2021. The nightgowns sold for about $16 during that period.

The AllMeInGeld recall involves three types of children’s clothing: long-sleeved, short-sleeved, and long-sleeved with a matching doll nightgown. An image of one of them follows below, with more photos available here.

Here’s what you should do

No injuries were reported in association with the children’s clothing part of these recalls. But you should stop letting your kids wear these pajamas immediately.

Childrensalon instructs parents to contact the company to arrange a free return of the faulty goods. The company will refund all customers once the pajamas are returned. You’ll find all contact information in the official announcement at this link.

Similarly, Aoskera urges parents to stop using the products. Amazon will contact buyers who purchased the children’s clothing online to arrange returns and refunds. Buyers can also reach out to Aoskera to receive a prepaid mailer to return the products for full refunds. Additionally, the company’s contact information is available at the CPSC.

Finally, the AllMeInGeld recall remedy will follow the same steps as Asokera. Amazon will also contact buyers in this case to arrange returns and refunds. Alternatively, you can reach out to AllMeInGeld on your own. Check out the CPSC announcement for all the relevant contact information.