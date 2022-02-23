This dangerous kids toy was recalled because it might poison your child

Prolonged exposure to high lead levels can have severe adverse reactions on all people, especially children. Lead poisoning can have immediate effects, causing various ailments. Or it can act slowly over time, causing equally significant problems. After a few candy recalls due to lead contamination, we have a different recall that involves the presence of the same metal. But this time, it’s a recall for a physical product that contains high levels of lead: The Adam the Apple Children’s Stackable Toys.

Stack Em’ Up Books stackable toys recall

The previous lead-related recalls concerned candy that children might consume, thus increasing the risk of lead poisoning. But the Adam the Apple stackable toy has a different lead problem that triggered the recall.

Surface paint on the wooden stackable toys contains levels of lead that exceed federal guidelines concerning lead paint, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall says in its report.

Lead can be toxic if young children ingest it, the report warns.

Stack Em’ Up Books sold about 200 Adam the Apple children’s stackable toy units online and at the Philadelphia Gift Show. The product was priced at $25 and it was available from June 2021 through November 2021.

The Adam the Apple stackable toy in the recall has 15 wooden pieces with a story written on each one. It’s 6 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide when stacked. As you can see below, it looks like a red apple with a smiley face. The leaf on top contains the phrases “Adam The Apple, By Chris Bayon” and “Illustrated by Patrick Carlson”.

Lead poisoning symptoms

Lead can accumulate in the boy for months or years before any symptoms present themselves. Per the Mayo Clinic, even small amounts of lead can cause serious problems. The metal is hazardous to children under six, potentially impacting mental and physical development.

The metal can routinely be found in the environment. It’s present in air, dust, water, and soil. But higher levels of lead can cause serious problems. That’s why recalls like this stackable toy recall from Stack Em’ Up Books happen.

Symptoms of lead poisoning in children can include the following:

Developmental delay

Learning difficulties

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Sluggishness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Constipation

Hearing loss

Seizures

Eating things, such as paint chips, that aren’t food (pica)

Separately, babies in utero who are exposed to lead can be born prematurely. They can have lower weight and experience slowed growth.

Even adults who interact with the stackable toy in this recall can risk lead poisoning. Symptoms can include the following:

High blood pressure

Joint and muscle pain

Difficulties with memory or concentration

Headache

Abdominal pain

Mood disorders

Reduced sperm count and abnormal sperm

Miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth in pregnant women

Here’s what you should do

If you purchased the stackable toy in this recall or received it as a gift, you should take it away from children immediately. Contact Stack Em’ Up Books to receive a prepaid shipping label so you can return the recalled product.

You should return it regardless of whether you bought it or received it for free as a gift. Consumers who purchased the stackable toy online or at the gift show will receive a full refund after returning the product.

The company says that it has received no injury or incident reports associated with the Adam the Apple stackable toys. Needless to say, however, the effects of lead poisoning are not always immediately apparent. If you’re worried about yourself or your children having been exposed to high levels of lead, you should consult a physician.

Finally, make sure you check the full stackable toys recall over at the CPSC website, which is where you’ll get complete contact information for Stack Em’ Up Books.