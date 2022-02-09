Urgent candy recall: This dangerous candy can poison you or cause learning disabilities

A few days ago, we warned you about the El Chavito candy recall after the manufacturer discovered potential lead contamination. It turns out that’s not the only candy recall that involves a lead poisoning risk.

Other companies issued similar recalls for the same type of candy: dried salted plums. If you own any of the recalled candies from El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks, La Fiesta Food Products, or Rojas, you should stop eating them right now.

New candy recalls

El Chavitos issued the salted plums recall this month (read the FDA announcement here). The action involves two types of candies. One is Saladitos Dried Salted Plums, and the other is Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums w/Chili.

The company sold the products nationwide through February 2nd.

El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks

On the same day as the El Chavitos recall, El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks issued a candy recall due to lead contamination. The recall follows lead testing from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall announcement a few days later.

The recall covers El Leoncito and El Super Leon candies sold in California. They come in various weights including 1.05oz, 1.4oz, and 16oz. But we’re looking at similar flavors: Dry Salted Plum and Dry Salted Plum with Chili.

La Fiesta Food Products

On February 4th, La Fiesta Food Products issued its own candy recall that impacts all its Saladitos Con Chile (Salted Plums with Chili) products. The candy can contain unsafe lead quantities that might be harmful to consumers.

To determine your stash is included in the candy recall, you should be looking for UPC 032327028290 on any La Fiesta Brand Saladitos Con Chile bags.

The company sold its salted plums in California, Nevada, North Caroline, and Georgia. The product was available in stores from December 1st, 2021, through January 31st, 2022. The full FDA announcement is available at this link.

Rojas

Finally, Rojas issued a recall on February 7th, citing potentially elevated lead levels in Lupag-branded Plain Dried Salted Plums. Check out the full announcement on the FDA website.

The potentially contaminated dried salted plums come in 0.5oz bags with the UPC code 725535011337. The company sold the products in Southern California through the end of December 2021.

Lead poisoning symptoms

All these candies were recalled for the same reason, lead contamination. The companies urge buyers to stop eating the products immediately.

Customers who continue to eat these salted plums candies risk lead poisoning. Exposure to high amounts of lead can result in serious illness. Lead poisoning symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma.

On top of that, chronic exposure can affect developing fetuses, infants, and young children. Symptoms might not appear immediately, so parents won’t know their kids have consumed excessive levels of lead. As a result, children risk developing significant side effects that can take time to develop. Lead poisoning risks include learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

So far, the companies listed above say they’re not aware of reports of illness to date.

What you should do about the candy recalls

If you routinely consume any of the dried salted plums in these recalls, you should stop eating them right away. You can discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Furthermore, buyers concerned about exposure to lead should consider contacting their doctors or their children’s doctors.

Finally, make sure you check out the candy recall press releases mentioned above. You’ll find contact information for each of these companies and additional images.