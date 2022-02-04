Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead.

Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which can have serious adverse effects. If you have any of these El Chavito candies from the recall at home, you should stop eating them immediately.

The El Chavito candy recall

El Chavito just posted the new candy recall, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sharing the announcement.

The company is recalling all lots of Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili. The products were available nationwide in stores and online from 01/09/2019 to 02/02/2022. These candies may contain lead, that’s why the company is recalling them.

All batches/lots and all best by dates are part of the recall for these three types of candies:

El Chavito Saladitos Dried Salted Plums, net wt. 1.7 oz 859470006049

El Chavito Saladitos Dried Salted Plums, net wt. 1.7 oz 850013297221

El Chavito Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums w/Chili, net wt. 1.7 oz 859470006070

Any other El Chavito products that aren’t on the list above are safe to eat.

The label images in this post will give you an idea of which candy products you should be looking for in your home.

Lead poisoning symptoms

El Chavito said in the candy recall announcement that it has not received any reports of illness to date. However, some of the symptoms following lead poisoning might not be immediate.

Lead is a substance present in the environment, so people routinely encounter it. You’ll find traces of lead in dust, drinking water, and even some foods. Exposure to more significant amounts of lead will often cause lead poisoning.

The company says lead poisoning symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma.

Chronic exposure to amounts of lead can affect infants, young children, and a developing fetus without any obvious poisoning symptoms. As a result, children may not look or act sick if they’ve been consuming foods with high amounts of lead.

Lead poisoning in children can have significant side effects that take time to develop. The press release mentions learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores. You’ll find more information about lead poisoning risks at the Mayo Clinic.

What you should do

If you’ve been eating the El Chavito candy in the recall over the past few years, you might want to talk to your doctor. That’s because the company has been selling the products for well over three years. As a result, people might have repeatedly consumed these candies for extended periods of time.

If you still have El Chavito candy supply at home, you should stop eating it right away. The company urges customers to dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Make sure you read the full announcement for more details about the El Chavito candy recall. The press release includes contact information for El Chavito in case you need to speak with the company’s customer support team.