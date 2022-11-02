Popular children’s toy sold at Amazon recalled over choking hazard

We have another urgent safety alert that parents need to know about. A toy sold exclusively at Amazon has a component that can malfunction. As a result, a small white ball can be released, leading to a choking hazard for young children. Addo Play issued a recall for the Amazon toy: the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter.

Luckily, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries so far in connection with the faulty Amazon toy. But parents should stop using it immediately to avoid any accidents.

Amazon toy recall

Addo Play sold the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter exclusively at Amazon. About 9,300 units are part of the recall. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall report is available at this link.

Children between 6 and 36 months of age can play with the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter. The set has a white and gray base. It holds six colored pieces of various shapes. It has lights, makes sounds, and plays music.

The red/transparent cube in the set can come apart or detach during use. The cube contains a small white ball, which falls out if the cube breaks and creates a choking hazard.

The image below should further help explain where the choking hazard comes from.

Parents looking to determine if their set is part of the recall should search for the following indicators on the product:

item code on the base of the main unit: 82756

batch codes on the base of the main unit: 1420WB01 May 21, 2020, and 3280WB01 Nov 23, 2020

The company sold the toy in this recall via Amazon from October 2020 through August 2022 for about $25.

What you should do

Buyers who purchased the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter should take the toy away from their children. Addo Play also instructs parents to stop using the red cube and discard the product. The recall report notes that the toy set is safe to use without the red cube. So that’s one solution for eliminating the choking hazard.

The official remedy is a replacement of the red cube that can break. While consumers might have purchased the toy from Amazon, Addo Play will handle the replacement process.

Customers who own the toy set should contact the company by using the information available at the CPCS. Moreover, Addo Play set up a page for the Amazon toy recall at this link that offers contact information.

Finally, parents should also be aware of a recent stroller recall involving units that have faulty breaks.