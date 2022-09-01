Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket

A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus.

The problem is similar, however. The Whole Foods dressing contains two ingredients that do not appear on the label. They are soy and wheat, which can cause potentially fatal allergic reactions. On top of that, people who suffer from other wheat-related health issues like celiac disease are at risk of developing symptoms consistent with their illness.

Whole Foods salad dressing recall

Van Law Food Products recently issued the recall for the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the announcement at this link.

Customers should be looking for the following identifiers on the 12oz glass bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing: UPC code 99482-49027 and a best by date of 04/06/2023.

Whole Foods sold the salad dressing in its produce or dairy department. Customers in the following states might have purchased it: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Van Law initiated the recall after discovering that it distributed the Whole Foods dressing with labels that did not mention soy or wheat. An investigation showed that the problem appeared during manufacturing. The production process encountered an issue, mistakenly placing the back label from a different product on the salad dressing in this recall.

Soy and wheat allergies

Van Law says it has not received any reports of illness. However, people who are allergic to soy or wheat are at risk of developing symptoms. These can be mild and will appear after eating the salad dressing. The symptoms are similar regardless of the allergen. They’re consistent with food allergy symptoms:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

People who suffer from severe soy or wheat allergies risk developing anaphylaxis. That’s a life-threatening complication that needs medical treatment. Here are the symptoms of anaphylaxis:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Separately, some people who purchased the Whole Foods salad dressing in this recall might suffer from wheat-related problems like celiac disease. Eating wheat might trigger digestive symptoms.

What you should do

Van Law instructs customers to discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale. You’ll need a receipt in order to get a refund.

People who are not allergic to soy or wheat and who do not suffer from other wheat issues can still eat the Whole Foods salad dressing in this recall. However, keeping products containing undeclared allergens at home is a potential risk for visiting friends and family.

Buyers who might have experienced medical issues after eating the dressing should contact a doctor.

Furthermore, Whole Foods customers can contact Van Law for additional information. Check out the salad dressing recall press release at this link for contact information.