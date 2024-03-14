Popular Marshall Emberton II speaker gets new Black and Steel Edition

A couple of years after introducing Emberton II, Marshall is now debuting a new edition in Black and Steel, bringing a new colorway to its portable speaker lineup.

The Emberton II has Marshall’s signature sound and 30+ hours of portable playtime. It’s possible to connect it with your favorite guitar or use its Stack Mode feature to connect other speakers to make an even bigger impact.

These are some of the Marshall’s Emberton II key features:

Signature sound: According to Marshall, Emberton II delivers rich, clear, and loud sound “as the artist intended.” with 360º sound with True Stereophonic, the company calls this a unique form of multi-directional sound where “every spot is a sweet spot.”

30+ hours of portable playtime: Emberton II can keep your listening experience for more than 30 hours on a single charger, which is 50% more than its predecessors. When you’re out of battery, just plug in a speaker and return to full battery in three hours. With only 20 minutes of charging, expanding your playtime to an extra four hours is possible.

Image source: Marshall

iP67 rating: This portable speaker has an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating so that it can be submerged in 3ft of water for up to 30 minutes. It’s also safe to say that the speaker won’t let rain or dirt get in the way of your music.

Dedicated app: With a dedicated app, you can find the right sound with equalizer presets. It also keeps your Emberton II up to date with OTA updates.

Multi-speaker Stack mode session: Stack Mode amplifies your sound with a multi-speaker session by connecting your speaker to other Emberton II devices. Just use the controls on the speaker to start Stack Mode.

This portable speaker in Black and Steel is now available for $169.99. Users can also find it Black and Brass and Cream.