New hand sanitizer recall: Stop using this dangerous sanitizer immediately

We’re not seeing as many hand sanitizer recalls as we were during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but sadly, we still encounter them every so often. Recently, the FDA announced a recall of a scent-free hand sanitizer product sold under the brand name artnaturals.

As is typically the case, the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. In other words, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the hand sanitizer so far. What makes this hand sanitizer recall unique, however, is that it isn’t due to the presence of methanol. Rather, the recall is the result of several hand sanitizer lots containing impurities with potentially dangerous side effects.

Hand Sanitizer recall – what products are at issue?

Artnaturals manufactures the hand sanitizer in question. The product is a scent-free product and comes in clear 8oz bottles.

All told, 10 production lots are subject to this new recall. All lots have an expiration date of May 1, 2022. What’s more, all of the 10 production lots have a manufacturing date that falls somewhere between May 5, 2020, and May 9, 2020. A full list of UPC codes for the lots can be seen here.

The FDA press release is a bit strange, however. Specifically, it mentions that products sold in “Walmart, Target, Costco, RiteAid, Publix, HEB, and Amazon” are not at issue. This implies that just one retailer is at issue. This retailer, however, isn’t mentioned in the press release.

The reason behind the recall

The recall stems from the fact that some bottles were found to have several impurities. The FDA doesn’t mention specifics but notes that the impurities are also present in the environment around us. Still, the FDA says that long-term exposure to these mysterious impurities “could result in cancers-including leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.”

Consumers with any questions or concerns about exposure to the hand sanitizer should contact their health care provider. To date, there have been no reports of any individuals experiencing adverse reactions.

Consumers can also contact artnaturals customer experience support line at 1-855-278-4488. The line is operational from Monday through Friday. It’s hours of operation are from 8 am to 5 pm, Pacific Time.

Again, this hand sanitizer is unique insofar that it has nothing to do with methanol. Recall, dozens upon dozens of hand sanitizer products in 2020 and 2021 were subject to recalls due to the presence of methanol. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol exposure can cause several health issues, including blindness, seizures, and vomiting.