New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.

Euphoria Chocolate Company recall

The company just announced the recall following the JIF news. Euphoria initiated the action with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall announcement is available at the FDA at this link.

Euphoria is recalling Peanut Butter Classic Truffles and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways. Additionally, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways are being recalled over the same Salmonella concern as the JIF recall. The company notes that it has initiated the recall because the products contain JIF peanut butter that may be contaminated.

The company began selling the chocolate products from the recall in Oregon on February 17th, 2022. Also, they were available in stores until May 20th, 2022. They’re not being sold anymore, which is the good news. However, the products have not all expired.

Euphoria’s Peanut Butter Classic Truffles have a shelf life of one month. Meanwhile, the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways are good for eight months.

The following list should help you easily identify the Euphoria chocolate products in the recall:

Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 12pk: UPC: 5046907226; Best By Dates Range: 03/15/2022 –

06/20/2022

06/20/2022 Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 64pk: UPC: 5046907225; Best By Dates Range: 03/15/2022 –

06/20/2022

06/20/2022 Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways UPC: 5046901342 Best By Dates Range: 10/16/2022 –

01/10/2023

01/10/2023 Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways UPC: 5046901343 Best By Dates Range: 10/16/2022 –

01/10/2023

Salmonella infections

Euphoria makes no mention of illness cases associated with the chocolate products in the recall. However, customers eating products containing recalled JIF peanut butter risk developing salmonellosis.

Healthy people can experience a range of symptoms after eating food containing this bacteria. The list includes fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

On top of that, Salmonella can reach the bloodstream in rare cases. This can lead to arterial infections (infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

While most people will recover without a specific treatment, some categories of patients can experience more severe illnesses. And salmonellosis can even be fatal in some cases. Young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are at risk.

What you should do

If you think you’ve experienced symptoms after eating products from these JIF-related recalls, you should contact your doctor.

People who bought any of the four Euphoria products from the chocolate recall should not eat them. Also, the company urges customers to discard the products that might contain Salmonella.

There’s no mention of refunds in the chocolate recall announcement. However, you can contact Euphoria directly if you have questions. You’ll find contact information in the press release. Moreover, the announcement contains additional photos to help you identify the recalled products.

Finally, you should make sure you’re aware of the massive JIF recall. Be sure to avoid products containing the peanut butter coming from the JIF peanut butter recall.