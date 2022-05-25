Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.

Coblentz Chocolate recall

Coblentz Chocolate explains in the recall announcement that the action is “a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif peanut butter recall”. The company added that it has ceased using JIF peanut butter on its production lines at this time.

Coblentz Chocolate sold the products in the recall nationwide between November 12th, 2021, and May 21st, 2022. They include lot numbers 1315 through 2140. The following Coblentz Chocolate products are part of the recall:

Peanut Butter Spread

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich,

Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich

Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup,

Fudge Sampler

Peanut Butter Fudge

Buckeye Fudge

Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster

Peanut Butter Truffle

Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn

Select Gift Boxes: 4oz Deluxe Assortment, 8oz Deluxe Assortment, 16oz Deluxe Assortment, 32oz Deluxe Assortment, 8oz Assorted Creams, 16oz Assorted Creams

Coblentz Chocolate doesn’t provide any imagery of the recalled products in the FDA announcement. You’ll find all its catalog of products on its website, at this link.

Salmonella symptoms

J. M. Smucker did not disclose what caused the Salmonella contamination in its JIF peanut butter. And it did not say whether any consumers experienced symptoms after consuming any of the products.

But the risk of infection remains for anyone eating any products made with JIF peanut butter. That includes the Coblentz Chocolate products in this recall.

Coblentz Chocolate says it has received no reports of illness in connection to the products above. But eating contaminated chocolates can lead to salmonellosis.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Some people may experience more severe illness if any bacteria enters the bloodstream. In such cases, you can expect arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Moreover, young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems might develop fatal infections.

What you should do

If you have Coblentz Chocolate products at home, you should ensure they’re not part of the recall before consuming them. The company urges buyers to return the contaminated chocolate to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you’ve experienced symptoms after eating the chocolate, you should contact your doctor for a definite diagnosis.

Finally, make sure you check the full Coblentz Chocolate recall announcement at this link. You’ll find contact information for Coblentz Chocolate in case you need to reach out to the company.