Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.

Buyers in nine states who purchased any of the 92 possible options should ensure they do not eat any cheese from the recalled lots.

Paris Brothers cheese recall

Paris Brothers issued the recall earlier this week after a routine sampling performed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency discovered the presence of Listeria, a bacteria that can trigger serious and sometimes fatal infections in some categories of people.

The manufacturer produced the cheese products in the recall between May 4th and May 6th, 2022. Buyers should be on the lookout for these three lot codes: 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. This will help people determine whether or not the Paris Brothers cheese in their refrigerator is safe to eat.

The following cheese brands are all included in the recall:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

However, the company notes that individual retailers often relabel individual consumer packages. As a result, you might find the cheeses with different brands and names depending on the retailer you shop at.

Paris Brothers published a product distribution list in the recall announcement that contains 92 entries. We have included the full table at the end of this article.

Of note, Paris Brothers doesn’t provide images of the recalled cheese products, which would help you identify the potentially contaminated products more easily.

The Listeria infection

Healthy people who eat food containing traces of Listeria typically develop short-term symptoms. They can expect a fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The bacteria can cause more serious illness in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Some of these infections can be fatal. Moreover, pregnant women are also at risk of developing complications, such as miscarriages and stillbirths.

Paris Brothers says it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the cheese products it recalled. However, symptoms can take several days to appear. Moreover, people might confuse the symptoms with a different illness, given how common many of them are. Or they might not associate them with eating a particular type of food.

What you should do

If you’ve recently bought any of these recalled cheese products, you should not eat them if they’re part of the recalled lots. Paris Brothers encourages buyers to return the cheese products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall will primarily impact buyers in nine specific states, including KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, MS, and FL. If you’ve traveled to these places and purchased Paris Brothers cheeses, you should make sure your cheese is safe to eat.

Also, be sure to check out the recall press release at the FDA. The announcement includes contact information for Paris Brothers and other important details.

Full list of the recalled cheese

Here’s the full list of cheese products that are included in this recall, as per the FDA announcement: