Fresh fruit recall: Check your fridge for these peaches and throw them out immediately

Listeria monocytogenes is the kind of dangerous bacteria that health authorities routinely test for in food and drink samples. When the microorganism is detected, product recalls follow. The bacteria can cause potentially fatal illness in some groups of people. That’s why the Brookshire Yellow Flesh Peaches recall should be of interest to those customers who purchased this particular type of peaches in the past month. They tested positive for Listeria, and you risk getting infected.

Brookshire Yellow Flesh Peaches recall

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the Brookshire Yellow Flesh Peaches recall announcement earlier this week.

The action follows a random sampling at Brookshire’s distribution center by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The tests revealed the presence of Listeria, but after Brookshire shipped the product to stores. The company sold the recalled Yellow Flesh Peaches in Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s retail stores in three states: Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The contaminated peaches were available in stores between April 15th and May 17th. Brookshire received the product from a distributor and shipped it to stores between April 15th and April 24th.

The Yellow Flesh Peaches come from Chile and might have a PLU sticker with the words “Chile,” “Tree Ripe Yellow Peach,” and the numeral 4044. However, the company did not provide product images in the peaches recall announcement.

Brookshire says that it doesn’t expect customers to still have fresh fruit at home due to the fresh nature of the peaches that are part of the recall. But there might be buyers who have frozen the peaches or preserved them in some other way.

The Listeria infection

People who still own such supply from the recalled Yellow Flesh Peaches should not consume them. They risk developing listeriosis, an infectious disease that can be fatal to some people. Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems can develop fatal infections. Moreover, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Healthy people can develop short-term symptoms like fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Brookshire says it has received no illness from consumers to date.

What you should do

If you think you’ve experienced any symptoms after eating the Yellow Flesh Peaches in the recall, you should contact your doctor.

Moreover, if you still own the Brookshire peaches from the recall, you should dispose of the product right away. The company notes that it immediately disposed of the affected product at the distribution center. It then issued a recall notice to stores and implemented sanitation procedures at all retail and other affected locations.

Finally, if you need to get in touch with Brookshire about the peaches recall, you’ll find contact information in the official press release, at this link.